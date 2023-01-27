Read full article on original website
5 reasons to be optimistic about Tulane’s immediate football future
Tulane completed one of the best seasons in its history as a football program with a Cotton Bowl victory over USC. With what the Green Wave have put together, the momentum that can be carried over into 2023. Continuity in key places from last year to next is a big reason why. You get the sense that this is no one-off season – it’s only the tip of the iceberg.
Recruiting: Georgia prep defensive back William Reed accepts PWO offer from Tulane
Tulane is wrapping up their football recruiting for the 2023 cycle with signing day culminating on Feb. 1. William Reed III from Alpharetta High in Alpharetta, Ga. visited campus this weekend and decided he wanted to play for the Green Wave. He will be a preferred walk-on. He has a 33 ACT.
Brother Martin, Teurlings Catholic meet for wrestling dual Wednesday
Wednesday night features the last dual of the season for the No. 2 Brother Martin Crusaders and No. 4 Teurlings Catholic Rebels. Consider it a rubber match. The schools met twice earlier in the season with the Crusaders winning the first meet, 60-17. The Rebels avenged the loss at the Beast on the Bayou tournament, 33-28.
Girls Bowling: Chapelle stays perfect; AOL loses tight match
KENNER – Archbishop Chapelle started fast and went on to a 21-6 victory over Cabrini on Monday at AMF All Star Lanes. The Chipmunks, the New Orleans region’s only remaining unbeaten at 5-0, won seven of eight points in the opening game and used nine bowlers for two games each.
Riverdale, Chalmette, St. Paul’s win wrestling tourneys
Riverdale captured the title in the Jefferson Parish Public School tournament wrestling title Saturday at Riverdale. Grace King was second with Kenner Discovery finishing third. The Rebels won six individual titles, including Justin Smith (106), Ethan Smith (126), Sullivan Cantrelle (152), Dilan Fajardo-Diaz (160), Taylor Mahoney (182) and Raul Pineda...
