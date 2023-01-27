Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Warren Doesn’t Think Trump Classified Docs Investigation Will Impact Biden’s: DOJ Acts ‘Without Fear or Favor’ (Video)
Senator Elizabeth Warren joined “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Monday to dicuss the latest in President Joe Biden’s classified documents case and how she expects the DOJ to move forward. The FBI’s search of Biden’s home uncovered more classified material—some of which were from...
'Garland, if you're listening': Lindsey Graham sends DOJ stern message over Biden classified docs case
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded off Wednesday following the revelation a Biden-linked office had classified information found in it.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
DOJ asked Biden team not to investigate the classified docs further: Report
Upon learning about President Joe Biden's classified documents, the Justice Department reportedly initially asked his team to refrain from further examining the files or other possibly relevant material at different locations.
Jim Jordan Gets Fact-Checked To His Face In Combative NBC News Interview
"Biden didn't defy a subpoena, congressman," Chuck Todd told the Ohio lawmaker.
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Merrick Garland Says DOJ Hasn't Treated Biden Better Than Trump Over Classified Docs
"We do not have different rules for Democrats or Republicans," the attorney general said.
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
MSNBC host zeroes in on special counsel Jack Smith's secret weapon against Donald Trump
Prosecutor Jack Smith of the US waits for the start of the court session of Kadri Veseli's initial appearance at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, on November 10, 2020. (PETER DEJONG/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday did a deep dive into the career of...
Former FBI assistant director sees 'glaring disparity' in DOJ's 'kid gloves' treatment of Biden
Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker told Fox News Digital there is a "glaring disparity" in how Biden and Trump are treated by the DOJ as it relates to classified materials.
AOL Corp
Sen. Coons says one key thing separates Biden, Trump docs cases -- but acknowledges political 'fallout'
Sen. Chris Coons, a close ally of Joe Biden, on Sunday insisted there was a key difference between the current president and former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents while out of office. "I have some confidence that, because he is fully cooperating, we will get to the bottom...
Biden classified documents: National Archives won't share info with House Republicans without DOJ approval
Information about the Joe Biden classified documents cannot be shared with Congress without approval from the Justice Department, the National Archives said.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
Exclusive: Republicans who defended Trump launched an investigation into DOJ's handling of Biden's classified documents
Republicans who defended Donald Trump's handling of classified documents launched an investigation into the Justice Department's handling of improperly stored classified documents possessed by President Biden.
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information.
Chuck Todd pushes back on Jim Jordan: 'Biden didn't defy a subpoena'
Former President Trump did not comply with National Archives requests for 18 months before the FBI searched his home for classified documents. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) joins Meet the Press and discusses the differences between how two former presidents have been investigated in the wake of controversy. Jan. 29, 2023.
msn.com
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan spars with Chuck Todd over classified docs and FBI
Rep. Jim Jordan argued that federal agencies are handling President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's classified documents cases in different ways, leading to a heated exchange with host Chuck Todd on NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday. Jordan, during the interview, suggested that there is an double standard...
Donald Trump ends another legal challenge to N.Y. attorney general probe
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president.
John Durham Under Pressure to Disclose Details of Trump Criminal Probe
Durham received a tip from Italian officials in 2019 about suspicious financial dealings involving the former president.
Comments / 0