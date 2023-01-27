ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Chuck Todd pushes back on Jim Jordan: 'Biden didn't defy a subpoena'

Former President Trump did not comply with National Archives requests for 18 months before the FBI searched his home for classified documents. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) joins Meet the Press and discusses the differences between how two former presidents have been investigated in the wake of controversy. Jan. 29, 2023.
msn.com

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan spars with Chuck Todd over classified docs and FBI

Rep. Jim Jordan argued that federal agencies are handling President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's classified documents cases in different ways, leading to a heated exchange with host Chuck Todd on NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday. Jordan, during the interview, suggested that there is an double standard...
