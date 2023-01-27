ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to nab people suspected of bringing drugs into Onslow County. Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police and NCIS conducted the joint operation that arrested 35 people, and five others on parole violations. Deputies say those arrested on drug...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
WILMINGTON, NC
Axios Raleigh

3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh

Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

Business owner celebrates 35 years in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Mildred Jackson has been the longest-running African-American female business owner in downtown Elizabethtown and she officially celebrated the 35th anniversary of the “Faith Christian Supply” last September. Jackson says her faith in God is what steered her to open up the “Faith Partners Christian Supply” on September 19th, 1987. The store specializes in Christian-based goods and Jackson provides a homey feel to all her visitors.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a wet turn for January’s final weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with some incoming changes. Thickening clouds are expected Sunday evening in association with a frontal boundary that will bring widespread rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect rain chances to grow to 80% by Sunday night and drought-denting rain tallies to sit mainly between 0.5-1.5 inches.
WILMINGTON, NC
multihousingnews.com

Olive Tree Acquires North Carolina Affordable Community

Upgrades are in store for the 1940s-vintage property. Olive Tree Affordable Housing, a subsidiary of Olive Tree Holdings, has completed its purchase of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit affordable townhome community located at 1591 Lake Branch Dr. in Wilmington, N.C. The buyer acquired the property from The NHP Foundation, according to Yardi Matrix.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of the...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy