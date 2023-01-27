Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
WITN
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to nab people suspected of bringing drugs into Onslow County. Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police and NCIS conducted the joint operation that arrested 35 people, and five others on parole violations. Deputies say those arrested on drug...
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
travelnoire.com
This Black-Owned Tour Tells The Story Of The Only Successful Coup In American History
Travelers familiar with the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina know the town for its beautiful beaches and small-town vibes. Many visitors don’t know the wealth of untaught history whose impact still influences the city. Wilmington native and community activist Cedric Harrison is on a mission to change that....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh
Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
Business owner celebrates 35 years in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN — Mildred Jackson has been the longest-running African-American female business owner in downtown Elizabethtown and she officially celebrated the 35th anniversary of the “Faith Christian Supply” last September. Jackson says her faith in God is what steered her to open up the “Faith Partners Christian Supply” on September 19th, 1987. The store specializes in Christian-based goods and Jackson provides a homey feel to all her visitors.
WECT
Jaquan Jackson’s family sends condolences to family of Halloween 2020 shooting victim
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaquan Jackson is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Carly Rae Baron on Halloween in 2020. On Friday, Jackson’s family gathered to send their condolences to the Baron family, just days before his trial. Jackson’s aunt, Dianne Hayes, who spoke says their lives were changed forever after hearing what happened.
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a wet turn for January’s final weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with some incoming changes. Thickening clouds are expected Sunday evening in association with a frontal boundary that will bring widespread rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect rain chances to grow to 80% by Sunday night and drought-denting rain tallies to sit mainly between 0.5-1.5 inches.
multihousingnews.com
Olive Tree Acquires North Carolina Affordable Community
Upgrades are in store for the 1940s-vintage property. Olive Tree Affordable Housing, a subsidiary of Olive Tree Holdings, has completed its purchase of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit affordable townhome community located at 1591 Lake Branch Dr. in Wilmington, N.C. The buyer acquired the property from The NHP Foundation, according to Yardi Matrix.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
North Myrtle Beach rescue teams continue search for missing 23-year-old boater
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rescue teams resumed the search for a missing 23-year-old boater on Saturday, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad. The 23-year-old man was last seen Thursday wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting on a jon boat, NMBRS said. This is the third time the […]
WECT
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WECT
Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
WMBF
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car crash blocks lanes on Highway 90 in Longs area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-car crash has blocked lanes during the Friday morning rush hour in the Longs area. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway 22. No one was hurt in the crash. People...
Police at NC coast seek man wanted for financial fraud at ‘several’ banks, officials say
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a town at the North Carolina coast are looking for a man who they say is wanted in a financial fraud case. The Shallotte Police Department in Brunswick County said the man in bank surveillance photos is wanted in the fraud case that spans “several local banks.” Police posted […]
