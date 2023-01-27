Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Liberty News
Back-to-back hat tricks by Lamoureux spark DII Flames to sweep of Keene State
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team stretched its winning streak to seven games by sweeping Keene State (N.H.) College over the weekend at the LaHaye Ice Center. The Flames (22-4-1, ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region) overcame 1-0 and 2-1 first-period deficits, eventually outscoring the...
Liberty News
4 Flames Collect ASUN Track & Field Weekly Honors
On the heels of a successful weekend at the Bob Pollock Invitational, four Liberty indoor track & field athletes have earned ASUN Conference weekly honors. The Flames award winners include Ally Kipchirchir (Men’s Track Athlete of the Week), Kennedy Sauder (Men’s Field Athlete of the Week), Makenzy Mizera (Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) and Paola Bueno (Women’s Freshman of the Week).
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Austin Peay
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Guard Darius McGhee has 2,347 career points and is 27 points away from becoming the school’s new all-time leading scorer. He is No. 2 in program history, behind only Karl Hess (2,373 points, 1977-80). • Liberty is third in the country in total...
Liberty News
Men’s volleyball swept by NCAA DIII Southern Virginia
In a match that took just over an hour, Liberty University’s men’s volleyball team had difficulty finding its rhythm on offense or defense in Monday night’s 25-16, 25-9, 25-21 loss at NCAA Division III Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Va. “SVU is a very competitive team...
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Jacksonville State
• Liberty (13-7, 7-2 ASUN) will tip off a two-game homestand on Thursday by facing Jacksonville State (11-9, 4-5 ASUN) in a rematch of the teams’ 2022 ASUN semifinal clash. • The Lady Flames have won a season-best five straight games, the last three of which have come against...
Liberty News
Hess Earns 1st ASUN Player of the Week Honor
After leading Liberty to road wins over ASUN co-leaders Austin Peay and Lipscomb, the Lady Flames’ Emma Hess has been named ASUN Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in her career. Hess is the second Liberty player to win this award in 2022-23, following...
Liberty News
Racquetball teams hold their own at MACRC Tournament hosted by Tar Heels
Liberty University’s men’s and women’s racquetball teams posted strong showings at their first MACRC tournament of the spring semester, Friday through Sunday at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Flames senior Trevor Melton won the Division I men’s bracket and teamed with graduate Garrison Walker, who...
Liberty News
Flames Open Spring Season with 3rd Place Finish at Sea Best Invitational
No. 40 Liberty opened the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a third-place showing at the Sea Best Invitational on Tuesday. The Flames finished the Jacksonville-hosted event with a 14-over par 854 (291-280-283) following three trips around the TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course (par 70, 6,790 yards).
Liberty News
Field Hockey Adds 7 in 2023 Recruiting Class
The Liberty field hockey team and head coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker have announced the addition of seven student-athletes for the 2023-24 academic year. The seven players – Nicole Enslin, Ashlee Bucksar, Delfina Dell Anna, Madie Baker, Olivia Kirkpatrick, Regan Worley and Kiley Stoltzfus – hail from Australia, Argentina, Pennsylvania (three) and Virginia (two).
Liberty News
Yaun Leads Late Round 2 Charge at Sea Best Invitational
Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun birdied his final three holes of Round 2 at the Sea Best Invitational on Monday, helping the No. 40 ranked Flames climb into third place. A combined six birdies on its second trip around the TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course (par 70, 6,790 yards) allowed Liberty to move up a packed afternoon leaderboard.
Liberty News
Chaplains Museum expands, welcomes visitors to new site in Jerry Falwell Library
Inside its new location on the terrace level of the Jerry Falwell Library, the Liberty University Chaplains Museum aims to further educate and inspire visitors with research and artifacts that tell the story of military chaplains in wartime. The museum was founded on Liberty’s campus in 2005 by the late...
