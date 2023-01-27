ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

tampamagazines.com

Tampa’s Best Pet-Friendly Restaurants

Known for being a dog-friendly city, Tampa is not only recognized as one of the best cities for dogs, but has many pet-friendly restaurants for you to enjoy a meal with the company of your four-legged friend. From spacious patios to complimentary water bowls (or venues created for your dogs enjoyment as much as yours, these restaurants allow your pet to dine right by your side. Check out some of Tampa’s best pet-friendly restaurants and take your pup on a new adventure.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit

Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10NEWS

LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴‍☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

A Golden Named Kevin: This Tampa Dog Is A Social Media Sensation

An adorable Tampa dog has become a social media sensation thanks to his doting owner. Elysse Gorney had moved from Orlando to Tampa for her first law firm job and had been living here for a year when she decided to get Kevin, a golden retriever puppy who has become better known as @agoldennamedkevin.
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Brandon | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

If you are looking for different stores in Tampa, you can visit one of the oldest malls in the town. Westfield Brandon, gives you a warm environment where you can go shopping. In addition, its commercial and gastronomic offer leaves nothing to be desired, which is why variety is undoubtedly its greatest strength.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

25 hard-to-get restaurant tables in Tampa Bay that are always worth the wait

There's busy restaurants, and there's ones that seem to always be slammed. Tampa Bay has a thriving restaurant scene and some of our local favs have the crowds to prove it. From high-end dining, to comfort food and neighborhood dives, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida

These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

'Gasparilla by the numbers': Tampa police see low number of incidents

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla 2023 turned out to be a safety success with low numbers of incidents, even with more than 300,000 estimated spectators, according to the Tampa Police Department. The agency posted a graphic that included the number of total incidents from this year's festivities. This year police...
TAMPA, FL

