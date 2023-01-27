ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kenny Lattimore Welcomes Baby Girl With Judge Faith Jenkins

Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins have announced the arrival of their first child together—a baby girl named Skylar Leigh Lattimore. “Welcome to the world Skylar Leigh Lattimore!,” wrote the “For You” crooner, 52, on social media along with a heartwarming reveal video. “Our sweet, beautiful baby girl arrived last week and mom and baby are doing well! Faith, I marvel at your strength and resilience and am so happy our daughter has you as her guiding light in life. You are going to be the most incredible mother to our Skylar. Just like in this video, I think she’ll always...
Tyla

Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has welcomed a baby girl

Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore is officially a dad as he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl. It was only announced recently that the couple were expecting, with a due date of 8 February. But the little one has come a few weeks early, with a rep...
bravotv.com

Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show

Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons. Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back. “I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How...
bravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Claps Back on a Claim Jacqueline Laurita Made About Melissa and Caroline Manzo

The beef between Melissa Gorga and Caroline Manzo isn’t exactly squashed, because according to the “On Display” singer, there was never any beef to begin with. In case you need a refresher, Caroline and Melissa appeared together on three seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey from 2011 to 2013. Caroline’s sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita, who appeared on six seasons of the show herself, had a shady response when a fan asked on Instagram about the status of Caroline and Melissa’s friendship.
Elle

Inside Keke Palmer's Fantastically Fun Baby Shower With Friends and Family

This weekend, star Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower, and it looked like an absolute blast. The Nope star shared many Instagram Stories of her night, which included delicious food, dancing, and lots of friends and family celebrating with them.
HollywoodLife

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Seemingly Blames Gina & Emily For The Show’s Bad Ratings (Exclusive)

Vicki Gunvalson is making a return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 17, and she’s super excited for the “Tres Amigas” to be reunited. After a few years of some ups and downs — both on-camera and off — she, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are in a good spot again, and fans will see more of their shenanigans when the new season debuts later this year. But even though Vicki is happy to be back on the show, she isn’t a huge fan of her other co-stars.
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot Ahead of Son's Birth

The actress announced during her SNL hosting debut in December that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson Keke Palmer is positively glowing at the thought of her baby boy arriving soon! On Saturday, the actress, 29, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, shared an Instagram carousel of a recent maternity photoshoot. In the shots, she is cradling her growing bump as she smiles at the camera. "A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play,"...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

Actor and Wife Welcome Baby Girl After Fertility Troubles

South Korean star Song Jae-hee and his wife, Ji So Yeon, welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this week. Song's talent agency shared the news on Jan. 20, hours after their daughter was born. The couple has been married since 2017 and were open about their struggles with infertility. "This...
KTVB

Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
bravotv.com

Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen React to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit

Lisa shared the news of her RHOBH departure after eight seasons on the show, adding, “I am excited for what is to come!”. After Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was confirmed last week, the news received some reactions from two important men in her life: Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen.
KTVB

Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
TEXAS STATE
KTVB

George Clooney Recalls Having Bell's Palsy as a Teenager

George Clooney suffered from Bell's palsy as a teenager, he told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. The movie star opened up about his past health condition while appearing on Kimmel's 20th anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Clooney joined Snoop Dogg as a guest onstage in a recreation of the show's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy