ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 17

Janet Tait
4d ago

That president needs to open up his eyes and start being accountable for the decay of the college and stop covering up the issues!

Reply
6
Fla sun
3d ago

Rolly polly Martin is laughable. this hbca alway had a problem w corruption. So what's a little mildew that janitorial cleaning can't fix? Next...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bethune-Cookman students release list of demands, including more representation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students released a list of 12 “non-negotiable” demands Thursday amid continuing protests over conditions at the school. At the top of the list, students repeated they wanted an overhaul of the Board of Trustees, then added conditions not previously spoken earlier in the week: they wanted both student and alumni representation on the Board.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wuft.org

Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville

The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
the32789.com

City Approves Amendments to Backyard Chickens Program

Winter Park City Commission, during its Jan. 25 meeting, approved an ordinance amending the backyard chickens program and adopting it into the City Code. The program began in 2020 as a two-year pilot to advance the city’s Sustainability Action Plan goals of increasing local food consumption. Under the rules...
WINTER PARK, FL
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy