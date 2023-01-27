ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

101.9 KING FM

See Photos of Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen Through the Years

Of all of the celebratory photo galleries we've done of rockers, this one hits a bit different. Eddie Van Halen was truly a one-of-a-kind musician, the type that only comes around every century or so. He possessed a knowledge and technique that made him comparable to the ingenious classical artists like Beethoven and Mozart. His demeanor was humble and cool, and he always had that huge smile on his face.
People

Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang Van Halen Remember Eddie Van Halen on His 68th Birthday: 'Love and Miss You'

Valerie Bertinelli remembered her ex-husband with a simple white heart, while son Wolfgang Van Halen shared a sweet message Eddie Van Halen's loved ones are paying tribute to the late rocker on what would have been his 68th birthday. The Van Halen guitarist's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, shared a sweet photo with his dad that featured Wolfgang — a musician just like Eddie — holding a guitar with his grinning father's arm around him. "Happy 68th Birthday Pop," he captioned the Instagram post. "Wish I could give you a big hug and...
Herbie J Pilato

The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61

According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Rolling Stone

Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
musictimes.com

Michael Bublé Heartbreak: Singer Says Son's Cancer Diagnosis 'Changed' Him

Michael Bublé revealed how his son's cancer diagnosis changed him and his life in a big way. Bublé and his family shared devastating news about his then-3-year-old son, Noah, in 2016. At that time, the singer revealed on Facebook that his eldest son was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer, hepatoblastoma.
New York Post

Yoko Ono claims she takes 4-mile walks — despite being ‘wheelchair-bound’

Yoko Ono goes for 4-mile walks to beat depression. The 89-year-old widow of The Beatles’ John Lennon — who is said to be struggling with mobility issues — shared the practice she follows to keep a clear mind. “There’s something I do to get out of depression. I walk about 80 city blocks,” Ono, who lives in New York City, tweeted on Wednesday. “That gives me a real high.” The average length of a north-south block in Manhattan runs approximately 264 feet, which means there are about 20 blocks per mile, according to StreetEasy. That means Ono’s routine hot girl walks would be...
Herbie J Pilato

Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79

According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
Floor8

Khloe Kardashian feels 'numb' following death of Tristan Thompson’s mom

Khloé Kardashian is honoring Tristan Thompson's mom Andrea after her sudden passing. In early January, the NBA star's mom, who is also grandmother to Khloe and Tristan's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and their 5-month-old baby boy, passed away at her Toronto home. According to TMZ, who cited sources with direct knowledge, Andrea suffered a heart attack.
Variety

Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments

Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled.  Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Friends’: What the Twins Who Played Ross and Rachel’s Baby Emma Look Like Today

Any die-hard fan of the sitcom Friends remembers one of the most important storylines of the entire series – when Ross and Rachel had their baby girl, Emma. Although she was only in a handful of episodes, finding a baby to take the role wasn’t easy. It took two little actors to portray Emma, twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon, and they have nothing but good things to say about their first acting role. The show may have ended almost two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean that the twins have faded into the background. Here is what the Friends actors who played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma look like today and what they’re up to.
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney

Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...

