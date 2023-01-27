Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Related
4 mistakes tourists make when visiting Phoenix, Arizona, and what a local says to do instead
The most dangerous mistakes tourists make in Phoenix are underestimating the heat, not drinking enough water, and not having the right hiking gear.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa counts homeless on frigid morning
Last Tuesday, Jan. 24, over 100 volunteers gathered in the Salvation Army building on 6th Street at 5 a.m. before heading out into the 30-degree morning. Their mission: count all the people who slept outdoors in Mesa the previous night, which happened to be the coldest night of the year so far.
1 teen injured after 'gun fight' at Ahwatukee gas station
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near 44th Street and Ray Road. At least one teenage boy was injured by the gunfire and taken to the hospital, police said. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said early information indicates there...
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
azbex.com
Phoenix May be Growing Up
Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
Police: 3-year-old dies after ingesting fentanyl pill in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy has died after he allegedly ingested a pill containing fentanyl, police said. The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the young boy was taken to the hospital by his family and was given Narcan before the child was flown to another hospital, where he died from an overdose.
fsrmagazine.com
Twin Peaks to Open New Unit in Phoenix Market
Sports fans looking for a break from the heat or those cold desert nights will soon have a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Deer Valley to get away from the weather and enjoy gameday. Located at 3063 W. Agua Fria Fwy., next to Deer Valley Town Center, the new sports lodge will be the perfect spot for everyone to gather and watch a game or to simply enjoy scratch-made food, 29-degree beers and scenic views. When the Phoenix area’s second Twin Peaks opens in the coming months, it’ll mark the brand’s fifth location in Arizona and push the brand to almost 100 lodges systemwide.
Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence
Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. The post Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence appeared first on KYMA.
Pain and fear over the death of Tyre Nichols felt across Phoenix
More than 1,000 miles away from Memphis, pain and fear over the death of Tyre Nichols is being felt across Phoenix.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 3
Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale on Sunday, Feb. 12, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older. The grand opening celebration for the new dispensary (1211 N. 75th Ave.) is at noon on Friday, Feb. 3.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
Phoenix park temporarily closed after more human remains found following hiker’s discovery of skull
Officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, were working to identify a set of human remains discovered over the past two weeks at South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
AZFamily
Buckeye woman one of three killed in Los Angeles neighborhood shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP & CBS News) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion-dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. Destiny Sims was a 26-year-old resident of Buckeye, Arizona. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident...
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
Valley grandma to stay in apartment after being priced out of market
Last week, ABC15 reported on how Carol Moore could not find an affordable place to live after her complex said they would not renew her lease after nine years.
arizonasuntimes.com
Former ASU Student Appeals Trespassing Conviction for Handing Out Copies of US Constitution
Former Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon filed an appeal Thursday after being convicted for trespassing while handing out copies of the Constitution on the ASU campus. Reilly Stephens, a staff attorney at the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center (LJC), who represents Tizon, told The Arizona Sun Times this appeal is all about protecting First Amendment Rights.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
East Valley Tribune
QC shooting prompts parents’ gun campaign
A year and four months have passed but the death of his 15-year-old son Christian still gnaws at Bruce Petillo’s heart. “We are devastated,” the Gilbert dad said. “You never come to terms with it. “The fact that this was a preventable accident makes it worse.”. It...
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
Comments / 5