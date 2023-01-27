ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans continues assessment of two slides on Highway 70

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap in Butte County and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 in Plumas County due to continuing slide activity. The first slide, located east of the community of Belden in the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA

The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning vehicle rollover in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning. One pickup truck rolled over and crashed into the median on Skyway, just before Honey Run Road. There was one person in the vehicle, the driver. CHP got the first call at 6:23 a.m....
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Fatal collision closes I-80 ramps near Roseville

(KTXL) — One person died Tuesday morning following a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Pacific/Taylor Road near the Roseville and Rocklin border, according to the Roseville Police Department. The accident has forced the closure of the I-80 westbound on-ramp at Taylor Road and the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Taylor/Pacific Road, according to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley

(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
ABC10

Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead

AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise's Holiday Market closes its doors

PARADISE, Calif. - Holiday Market is having a blowout sale for its last and the store was packed today but not the shelves. Some people thought of Holiday Market as Paradise's last good grocery store. Now they'll have to drive further away to find the foods they want. But it's...
PARADISE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Fatal I-80 crash near Penryn Road results in DUI arrest

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, east of Penryn Road, resulted in a fatality and an arrest Friday afternoon. The collision took place around 4:05 p.m. and involved a GMC Sierra, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna. According to the CHP Auburn collision report, the driver of the GMC was traveling eastbound on the interstate at an unsafe speed for slowing traffic ahead of his vehicle and looked down at his phone, resulting in the GMC striking the rear of the Highlander. The impact caused the front of the Highlander to hit the rear of the Sienna.
AUBURN, CA
The Associated Press

Enloe Medical Center Connects and Tracks Nearly 30,000 Devices While Saving 1,800 IT Hours Annually by Expanding its Aruba ESP Network with EdgeConnect and Location Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Enloe Medical Center, a nationally-recognized, locally-governed, nonprofit, comprehensive healthcare facility based in Chico, California, is expanding its end-to-end Aruba network by adding Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN gateways and Aruba Location Services. The expansion ensures Enloe can continue delivering world-class patient care by doubling branch networking capacity to each of its nearly 30 locations, providing reliable high-performance connectivity, and permitting the efficient management of nearly 30,000 connected devices. The deployment also enables Enloe to rapidly track thousands of pieces of vital healthcare equipment while saving 1,800 IT hours annually via advanced network automation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005120/en/ Enloe Medical Center (Photo: Business Wire)
CHICO, CA
nevadacountyfair.com

Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed March 4th

It’s back! The Fairgrounds Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, March 4. Join the Foundation at its 11th annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp, and Pasta Feed, on Saturday, March 4, in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm, and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, allowing patrons to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic.
GRASS VALLEY, CA

