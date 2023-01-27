Lauren London: 5 Things To Know About Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend Starring In ‘You People’

Lauren London stars in the romantic comedy ‘You People’ alongside Nia Long, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss

The actress started in Hollywood as a background player in music videos before landing TV roles

She dated rapper Nipsey Hussle for six years before he was fatally shot in 2019

Lauren London had some happy news to celebrate after a few difficult years following the tragic death of her longtime boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle. The gorgeous actress landed a role in the romantic comedy You People alongside some pretty big names in Hollywood, including Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, and Nia Long. At the big premiere in Los Angeles in 2023, Lauren looked happy, healthy and absolutely stunning! And she documented the night with incredible photos posted to her Instagram.

Lauren London stars in 2023’s ‘You People.’ (Shutterstock)

On March 31, 2019, Lauren’s world was rocked when Nipsey was shot to death outside his store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles. The rapper was pronounced dead at the hospital. “I carry this pain with purpose, I promise I will make you proud, I promise to apply everything you taught me in life and in death Ermias Asghedom [Nipsey’s birth name],” Lauren wrote at the time. “There will never be another, until we are together again.” Keep reading to learn more about Lauren, below.

1. She started her career by starring in music videos

Lauren expressed an interest in a career in entertainment from an early age, and so she was homeschooled so she’d be able to attend auditions. In the early years of her career, Lauren starred in music videos for rappers like Tyrese, Ludacris, JAY-Z and Pharrell. Throughout this time, Lauren also worked in modeling, and was even a spokesmodel for Sean John’s women collection in 2007. Her work was eventually recognized and she started booking roles in well-known television shows and movies.

2. She’s been in several TV shows and movies

Nia Long, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and David Duchovny at ‘You People’ premiere. (Shutterstock)

Lauren received her breakout role in an episode of Everybody Loves Chris in 2006. She also played T.I’s love interest in the movie, ATL, that same year. From there, she landed guest spots on shows like Entourage and 90210. From 2013-2015, Lauren starred as a series regular on The Game. She is set to star in BET’s 2019 series, Games People Play, as a main character named Vanessa King.

3. She first met Nipsey on Instagram

Lauren started dating Nipsey in 2013 after an exchange on Instagram. It all started when Lauren wanted to buy copies of Nipsey’s mixtape as a wrap present for her The Game co-stars. The mixtapes were in high demand and being sold at a high price as part of an exclusive marketing campaign. After she received her copies, Lauren followed Nipsey on Instagram, which is when he decided to slide into her DMs, he told GQ in February. The rest is history!

4. She was previously in another high-profile relationship

Lauren London dated Nipsey Hussle for six years until his murder in 2019. (Shutterstock)

Lauren was in a relationship with Lil Wayne until Jan. 2009, after meeting him when she was just 15 years old. The two broke up and got together several times throughout their romance, and were even briefly engaged at one point. She has said in the past that she will always consider him a “dear friend.”

5. She’s a mom

Lauren confirmed she was pregnant in May 2009, months after her breakup from Lil Wayne. However, in August of that year, he confirmed he was the father. The pair’s son, Kameron, was born in Sept. 2009. Lauren also has a son with Nipsey, Kross, who was born in Aug. 2016.