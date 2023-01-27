Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta’s teachers- underappreciated?
“We are at risk of losing many of these highly qualified educators if we do not take a careful look at the factors contributing to burnout in the profession.”- Richard Woods, State School Superintendent (6/22) Coweta County School Districrt gets a "B" on its report card, per the State....
New Convener of Order of the Tartan installed during Burns Scottish weekend
This past weekend, Newnan kicked up their kilts and toasted Robert Burns, the Scottish poet from Ayers Scottland, Newnan’s sister city. Weekend celebrations began Friday evening with a regional whiskey tasting at the McRitchie-Hollis museum. Guests enjoyed whiskey from four Scottish distilleries, each from different regions. Louise Howard, catered the event with meat pie, duchesse potato and spring mix salad.
Inspiring Amputee to race in Run for Angels
Over 185,000 people undergo lower extremity amputations in the U.S. each year, according to the Amputee Coalition for America. Last year, Deanna Campbell, of Newnan, was one of the 185,000. This Saturday Deanna celebrates one year with her new leg by competing in Newnan’s Race for Angels. Her husband...
Yamaha donates vehicle to CCSO for search-and-rescue operations
Sometimes law enforcement officers need to do their jobs in places that a standard police car cannot go. Thanks to a partnership with Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has an extra vehicle for some difficult and even life-or-death situations. The department recently took delivery of...
A round of a-paws: All 10 dogs in danger of euthanasia adopted or rescued
Coweta County Animal Services officials say all 10 dogs in danger of being euthanized last week are safe after being adopted or placed with rescue organizations. Critical overcrowding at the Coweta County Animal Shelter had put healthy, adoptable animals at risk of being euthanized – something that rarely happens at the facility, which typically utilizes euthanasia mostly in cases of very sick or aggressive animals. However, 162 dogs were living in the 132-capacity shelter as of last Friday.
Nelson W. Massingale
Nelson W. Massingale, First Sgt. Retired, 79, of Newnan and formerly of East Point, left his earthly home to join his Heavenly Father on January 29, 2023. After graduating from Russell High School in 1961, he proudly served his country with 3 years active duty with the Army Security Agency followed by 32 years with the active Army Reserve. He spent most of the time with the 2nd Maneuver Training Command and he earned the following Military Awards: Air Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Armed Forces USAR Medal; and Honorable Services Medal.
Decater Crowley Keller
Decater Crowley Keller, age 29, of Senoia, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Decater was born in Griffin on Dec. 7, 1993. He spent most of his life in Griffin and the surrounding counties. Decater had an artistic soul for writing, drawing and music. Significant moments of Decater’s life were illustrated through his tattoos. Telling jokes and making people laugh brought him great joy. He had a brilliant mind, which he used in multiple areas such as cooking, construction and mechanics. Decater cherished his time with his family and loved his boys, Weston and Maverick, with all of his heart.
Northgate captures Coweta Swimming Cup
After falling short last season, the Northgate Vikings returned to win the 2023 Coweta Cup at the Summit YMCA's Peniston Powell Aquatic Center last week. It was close until the finish, with East Coweta ending up second. For the Vikings, first place finishes included 200 IM Relay (state time Dakota...
Pet of the Week: Petey
Petey is a delightful black-and-white American bulldog mix who is listed as about 3 years old and about 75 pounds. He has been at the shelter since early January, when he was picked up as a stray from Mount Carmel Road with no collar or microchip. Petey is a happy...
Mr. James ‘Jim’ Bennett
Mr. James “Jim” Bennett, age 85, of Griffin, formerly of Pike County, passed away January 27, 2023, at his home. He grew up in Hartwell, Georgia, son of the late Grover Cleveland Bennett and Buena McCurley Bennett. Mr. Jim was a born salesman who loved life and enjoyed talking to everyone he met. He worked in sales in the trucking industry and most recently for Walker Brothers in Fairburn.
Newnan Podcast Network: Coach Mark Bowles
Coach Mark Bowles joins Derrick Teagle and David St. John to talk about both baseball and softball programs at East Coweta High School. He currently oversees the Indians' baseball pitching and catching programs, and also serves as the Assistant Varsity Softball Coach. Coach Bowles has been awarded the Region Assistant...
