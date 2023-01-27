ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

US105

10 Things that Every Small Town has in Common in East Texas

Every East Texas small town has it's own uniqueness to it. It can be in the architecture or maybe the layout of the land or even just a simple landmark. Every East Texas small town has something very much alike, too. I'm gonna pick on my hometown of Lindale for this write up but you'll notice that your small town has some, or all, of these things very much in common.
LINDALE, TX
The Tyler Loop

“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”

So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.

When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD fourth grade students gathered at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center for STEM Fest on Friday. The festival is an opportunity to introduce the fourth graders to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs through fun activities. Suzy Jungmann, STEM coordinator for the district, said this...
LUFKIN, TX
KSST Radio

Two Arkansas Residents Arrest on I-30

On 01/28/2023 at approximately 8PM, LT Jonathan Painter observed a gray Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the south service road of IH-30. He turned around and caught up to the vehicle at the 110 entrance ramp. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTRE

Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
Whiskey Riff

Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera

Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities: Domestic assault call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern Smith County. According to Sheriff Larry Smith, it is a “remote part of the […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX

