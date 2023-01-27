Read full article on original website
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Upworthy
Brad Pitt gives the best response when asked why he wore a skirt to movie premiere
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 11, 2022. It has since been updated. Brad Pitt made quite a statement as he showed up in a skirt during the press tour of his latest movie "Bullet Train." The actor wore the knee-length skirt to the premiere of his upcoming action comedy at Berlin’s Zoo Palast theater on Tuesday, July 19. Pitt also showed off his leg tattoos in the process. He donned a brown and blush ensemble including a half-buttoned shirt, a grouping of statement necklaces and motorcycle boots. The "Fight Club" actor appeared to be the only actor dressed for the weather as a record heatwave sweeps through Europe. Pitt even made a joke about it. When asked why he chose to wear the skirt for the premiere, HuffPost reported that he simply responded, “The breeze."
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Brad Pitt Reacts to Shania Twain Replacing Him With ‘Good Egg’ Ryan Reynolds in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’
No shade detected. Brad Pitt doesn't mind Shania Twain swapping out his name for a Ryan Reynolds shout-out in her hit song "That Don't Impress Me Much." Pitt, 59, addressed the lyric change during a recent interview promoting his movie Babylon. When asked whether he thought Reynolds, 46, had stolen his thunder, the Fight Club […]
TMZ.com
'Gossip Girl' Reboot Star Jordan Alexander Grateful Despite HBO Cancelation
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's 8 Kids Celebrate 14th Birthday with Vegan Donuts | TMZ Live Young Thug Gets Handed Drugs In Court!!! | TMZ Live.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
Which of Brad Pitt’s Famous Ex-Girlfriends (Allegedly) Brought Him Into Scientology?
While each of Brad Pitt's former relationships have had its own fair share of drama, one ex-girlfriend almost got him to change his faith.
Amy Ryan Joins George Clooney, Brad Pitt in Untitled Thriller for Apple
Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan is joining the cast of an upcoming untitled Apple Original Films thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt that will be written, directed and produced by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts. Ryan’s role is being kept under wraps, but the film...
TMZ.com
Top Gun: Maverick Had A Good Morning For Oscar Nominations, Tom Cruise Not So Much
Top Gun: Maverick earned several key Oscar nominations, but Tom Cruise missed out on a major one.
Brad Pitt Is a Proud Owner of One of 2022’s Best New Watches
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Brad Pitt went on an all-time red carpet heater last year. To promote Bullet Train, he enlisted and collaborated with designer Haans Nicholas Mott on a range of beguiling and exciting custom clothes: linen suits and skirts made in funky colors like plum and cantaloupe. Unfortunately, for watch enthusiasts worldwide, these looks hardly ever featured timepieces. Now, Pitt seems to be making up for that in a big way. This week, he was seen wearing the Vacheron Constantin 222, a new release—and one of my absolute favorites—from 2022.
TMZ.com
TMZ.com
TMZ.com
