East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
tourcounsel.com

Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut

Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
heystamford.com

Judy’s Bar + Kitchen is Back with Heat + Eat BBQ Menu

It was early 2022 when Judith Roll announced she would be closing her popular neighborhood eatery, Judy’s Bar + Kitchen, after 7 great years in North Stamford. But fans of the High Ridge restaurant’s style of BBQ & comfort food can rejoice, Judy’s is back with a new format!
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

“HAVEN HOT CHICKEN” OPENING ITS THIRD LOCATION IN NORWALK

#Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings NashvilleHot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, today announced that it its third location at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2500 square foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
NORWALK, CT
ctbites.com

43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen

Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

2023 Little Poland Festival Planned For June 4th; Organizers Raising Donations

The 2023 New Britain Little Poland Festival is planned for June 4th, Broad Street community leader Adrian Baron says, and festival organizers are seeking donations for the event. “This year, New Britain, Connecticut’s Little Poland neighborhood will host the 10th edition of the Little Poland Festival,” Baron says, adding that,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Drag Queen Bingo night at Madison church causes controversy

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is stirring up controversy with a colorful and inclusive upcoming event. The First Congregational Church in Madison is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release from the church on Zip06. Last year, the church held a Mardi Gras pancake dinner […]
MADISON, CT
hamlethub.com

Bailey's Backyard Employee Loses Everything in House Fire

Editor's note: our thoughts and prayers are with this local family who lost their home and all of their belongings this week in a house fire. A GoFundMe page has been launched for an employee of Bailey's Backyard in Ridgefield who struggling in the aftermath of a horrific house fire. We have learned that Orfa, her husband and three young daughters have lost all of their physical belongings.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Merritt Parkway Rollover

2023-01-31@12:07am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A rollover accident with entrapment report northbound on the Merritt Parkway between exits 43 and 44, close to the Redding Road overpass. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Yale Daily News

Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale

Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Rent Stability Is Past Due In Connecticut

The housing crisis in Connecticut feels hopeless right now. But we can fight it by telling our stories to the politicians in power who need to understand that this crisis affects tenants in every city and town in Connecticut. Together, we can demand change. Last summer, I and other members...
CONNECTICUT STATE

