FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
tourcounsel.com
Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut
Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
heystamford.com
Judy’s Bar + Kitchen is Back with Heat + Eat BBQ Menu
It was early 2022 when Judith Roll announced she would be closing her popular neighborhood eatery, Judy’s Bar + Kitchen, after 7 great years in North Stamford. But fans of the High Ridge restaurant’s style of BBQ & comfort food can rejoice, Judy’s is back with a new format!
DoingItLocal
“HAVEN HOT CHICKEN” OPENING ITS THIRD LOCATION IN NORWALK
#Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings NashvilleHot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, today announced that it its third location at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2500 square foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
ctbites.com
43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen
Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
Mystic bar named one of America’s best in 2022: Esquire report
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to Mystic, the bar scene is expansive, exciting, and unique. How can visitors stop in at just one? But if you did need to pick a spot, Esquire may have you covered. The culture-forward magazine recently listed its top bars in the U.S. in 2022, an exclusive list […]
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
newbritainindependent.com
2023 Little Poland Festival Planned For June 4th; Organizers Raising Donations
The 2023 New Britain Little Poland Festival is planned for June 4th, Broad Street community leader Adrian Baron says, and festival organizers are seeking donations for the event. “This year, New Britain, Connecticut’s Little Poland neighborhood will host the 10th edition of the Little Poland Festival,” Baron says, adding that,...
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
This Week in Connecticut History: Massive industrial arson changed Shelton
(WTNH) – This week in Connecticut history, a mammoth fire changed a Connecticut city. March 1, 1975, overnight in Shelton, explosions and raging fire at the BF Goodrich Sponge Rubber Factory blew out windows and shook the neighborhood. The fire raged until the next day. No one was killed, but the fire was no accident. […]
Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend of January and it's shaping up to be a decent one! Need something to do or somewhere to go with friends and family? Here are some ideas you can do this weekend!. Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. The show...
Drag Queen Bingo night at Madison church causes controversy
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is stirring up controversy with a colorful and inclusive upcoming event. The First Congregational Church in Madison is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release from the church on Zip06. Last year, the church held a Mardi Gras pancake dinner […]
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
hamlethub.com
Bailey's Backyard Employee Loses Everything in House Fire
Editor's note: our thoughts and prayers are with this local family who lost their home and all of their belongings this week in a house fire. A GoFundMe page has been launched for an employee of Bailey's Backyard in Ridgefield who struggling in the aftermath of a horrific house fire. We have learned that Orfa, her husband and three young daughters have lost all of their physical belongings.
DoingItLocal
Merritt Parkway Rollover
2023-01-31@12:07am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A rollover accident with entrapment report northbound on the Merritt Parkway between exits 43 and 44, close to the Redding Road overpass. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
Yale Daily News
Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale
Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Rent Stability Is Past Due In Connecticut
The housing crisis in Connecticut feels hopeless right now. But we can fight it by telling our stories to the politicians in power who need to understand that this crisis affects tenants in every city and town in Connecticut. Together, we can demand change. Last summer, I and other members...
