Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Related
wrnjradio.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
Two Hospitalized In Route 46 Gas Station Stabbings: Palisades Park PD
UPDATE: Two Palisades Park men were hospitalized and a third jailed following an overnight stabbing at a Route 46 gas station, authorities said. Both victims were confronted by Gerberth E. Fuentes, 19, outside the convenience store of the Sunoco station on eastbound Route 46 before dawn Monday, Jan. 30, Sgt. George Beck said.
Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport
FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
wrnjradio.com
Crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township. On Jan. 27, at around 12:36 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 53 after observing a vehicle with dark, after-market window tint, police said. Upon approaching...
Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Ramapo Crash
One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Airmont Road and Route 59 in Ramapo. An investigation into the crash found that a 2012 Nissan Rogue, driven...
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Vehicle Found Abandoned After Sussex County Crash
A crashed vehicle that took down a power line was found abandoned in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Whitehall Hill Road alongside several local emergency crews around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. After the power was cut...
Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon
A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of...
N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
YAHOO!
Six dead, including detective, after gunbattle raged on Jersey City streets for hours
After a detective was shot and killed in a Jersey City cemetery, a raging shootout broke out Tuesday between police and two suspects about a mile away, with hundreds of rounds exchanged over two hours as a bustling neighborhood was transformed into a deadly battlefield. By the time it ended,...
Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed
A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel Draws Dozens of Law Enforcement
HOLMDEL, NJ - Law enforcement from as far as Long Branch and Neptune and Keyport and Atlantic Highlands have swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel with a report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. Area has been blocked off and evacuated and should be avoided. No other information has been released.
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
25-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Jersey City
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in Jersey City, authorities said. The shooting occurred Sunday, Jan. 29 on Summit Avenue,, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. At approximately 9:35 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar...
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor
A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say. Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.
Police Search For Missing Northampton County Juvenile
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile from Northampton County. Logan Stenger lives in the 3800 block of William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, police said on Thursday, Jan. 26. Stenger stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. No further...
Bus Driver Was DWI When He Drove Through West Caldwell Home: Police
A 37-year-old school bus driver from Newark has been charged after plowing his bus into a West Caldwell home on Friday, Jan. 27, police said.Anthony R. Stuckey had just dropped students off at West Caldwell Tech High School, before he drove his bus into an unoccupied Passaic Avenue home just b…
Comments / 0