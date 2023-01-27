GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...

