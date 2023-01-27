ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonton Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Vehicle Found Abandoned After Sussex County Crash

A crashed vehicle that took down a power line was found abandoned in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Whitehall Hill Road alongside several local emergency crews around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. After the power was cut...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon

A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of...
HALEDON, NJ
NJ.com

Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed

A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WBRE

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Jersey City

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in Jersey City, authorities said. The shooting occurred Sunday, Jan. 29 on Summit Avenue,, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. At approximately 9:35 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy