MORRIS COUNTY — The proprietors of a popular eatery in downtown Lake Hiawatha state on their website, “Bosphorus Restaurant has been open since 1995. Everything we offer is made from scratch in our kitchen, and it’s made fresh every day. We hope that the warm, intimate atmosphere and our delicious homemade food will make your experience delightful.” That’s saying a lot; don’t say it if you can’t live up to it. I’m glad to report that based on my visit to this long-standing, family-owned and operated Turkish / Mediterranean / Middle Eastern restaurant, they can clearly back up this claim and even exceed it in many ways.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO