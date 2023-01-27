ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonton Township, NJ

NJ C4PCC and Sheriff’s Office to Host Law Enforcement Night

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor, and the 200 Club of Morris County announced they are hosting a Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena on Friday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Morris Plains Luxury Rental Community, The American, to Open in Early 2023

MORRIS PLAINS — JMF Properties announced that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants, and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
Incident at Temple Ner Tamid

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Authorities are looking for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid synagogue in Bloomfield early Sunday morning. The man walked up to the main entrance of Temple Ner Tamid at 3:19 a.m. and threw the Molotov cocktail at the shatter-proof doors. The...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
16th Annual Talent Show Returns to Mayo Performing Arts Center

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris Educational Foundation (MEF) will put tickets for its 16th annual Morristown ONSTAGE talent event on sale on Wednesday, February 1, at 12:00 Noon. Featuring the best amateur talent from Morristown, Morris Plains, and Morris Township, the show will be held on Wednesday, March 1, at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) in Morristown. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Bosphorus Turkish Restaurant: “Your Bridge to Turkey”

MORRIS COUNTY — The proprietors of a popular eatery in downtown Lake Hiawatha state on their website, “Bosphorus Restaurant has been open since 1995. Everything we offer is made from scratch in our kitchen, and it’s made fresh every day. We hope that the warm, intimate atmosphere and our delicious homemade food will make your experience delightful.” That’s saying a lot; don’t say it if you can’t live up to it. I’m glad to report that based on my visit to this long-standing, family-owned and operated Turkish / Mediterranean / Middle Eastern restaurant, they can clearly back up this claim and even exceed it in many ways.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

