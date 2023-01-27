Read full article on original website
Tolbert “Junior” Barnett, 79, Martin
Funeral services for Tolbert “Junior” Barnett, age 79, of Martin, will be Monday, January 30, 2023, at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Visitation will be Monday, January 30, 2023, from 11:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home of Dresden is in charge of arrangements.
Dynamix Physical Therapy now serving the Martin community with physical therapy, sports medicine, and fitness services
Dynamix Physical Therapy announced its acquisition of The Sideline Physical Therapy in Martin, back in December 2022, making it the 14th Dynamix location in West Tennessee. Effective immediately, The Sideline is now offering physical therapy, sports medicine, and fitness services under the name Dynamix Physical Therapy. Both Russ Huffstetler and...
Weakley County Register of Deeds warns residents of potential fraud
Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones wants to make citizens aware of information that is being solicited to homeowners. Jones says Tennessee Register of Deeds offices have recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office.
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
TBI investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Dyersburg
The TBI is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in Dyersburg. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, Dyer County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Beaver Road in Dyersburg to serve a warrant relating to an incident that happened earlier in the day in Dyer County.
Martin Middle girls, boys advance to TMSAA Section 3AA semifinals
The Martin Middle Schools girls and boys basketball teams both advanced to the semifinals of the TMSAA Section 3AA tournament being held at MMS. The Martin Middle girls will play Covington Crestview Monday night at 6:00 followed by the JCM and Paris Inman girls at 7:20 in the other semifinal game.
Delivered Packages Stolen From Union City Porch
A Union City woman reported packages stolen from her porch. Union City police were called to 223 South Second Street, to speak with 25 year old Kresta J. Cook. Ms. Cook told officers that UPS and FedEx had each delivered a package, with photo confirmation of by FedEx showing the deliveries.
Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Local Area
The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
Skyhawks sweep Southern Indiana in women’s, men’s doubleheader Saturday
The UT Martin Skyhawks women’s and men’s basketball teams swept Southern Indiana in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at the Elam Center. In the women’s game, despite facing a 14-point deficit in the third quarter, the Skyhawks (8-12, 5-5 OVC) outscored the Screaming Eagles by 19 in the second half to pull away with a 68-56 victory.
