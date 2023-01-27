ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'

The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds About His 'Crippling Anxiety' During Wrexham Match

It's no secret that Blake Lively loves to troll her famous husband, Ryan Reynolds. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Lively, who is currently pregnant with the...
WUSA

Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'

Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
WUSA

Adele Cries Mid-Concert Over Man Holding Up Photo of His Wife

Adele is letting the waterworks flow! The songstress embraced her feelings during a recent engagement at her Las Vegas residency show, and was moved to tears by a fan interaction. As can be seen in a clip posted to social media, the "Hello" singer was walking through the audience, singing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WUSA

Lizzo Debuts Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure to Fans With Hilarious Videos

Seeing double! Lizzo is showing off her Madame Tussauds wax figure, and delightfully freaking out over how great it looks. The songstress took to social media on Tuesday to give fans a first look at her wax figure, and she couldn't help but be romanced by its beauty. Lizzo wrote...
WUSA

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline: From Love at First Sight to Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together! On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the couple welcomed the new addition to their family. While their relationship has been filled with babies and blossoming businesses, the couple was recently rocked by scandal when Levine admitted to having "crossed the line" with model Sumner Stroh, who accused him of having an affair with her.
WUSA

Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Writer Laura Perlongo, wife of Catfish star Nev Schulman, announced on Friday that she suffered a miscarriage. Perlongo shared the news via Instagram, where she reflected on the emotions of "gain and loss." "Damn this manicure’s been through a lot," Perlongo wrote. She began her post with a photo of...
WUSA

Simon Cowell Calls Tom Ball 'Susan Boyle's Grandson' After Jaw-Dropping 'AGT: All-Stars' Audition: Watch

Simon Cowell turned nostalgic this week when he compared former Britain's Got Talent finalist Tom Ball to all-star Susan Boyle. Ball, a 24-year-old schoolteacher, finished BGT in third place last year. He's now competing for America's Got Talent: All-Stars and his performance this week of Simon & Garfunkel’s "The Sound of Silence" quickly established him a frontrunner.
WUSA

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Retirement From Touring, Says He's Too 'Weak' to Travel

Ozzy Osbourne has made the difficult decision to end his touring career. The 74-year-old rocker, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in early 2020, took to social media on Wednesday to share an emotional update with his fans. "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to...
WUSA

Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement

She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...

