Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
GMA’s Lara Spencer forced to take a backseat during show finale with on-screen co-star amid ongoing health battle
GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer was forced to take a backseat during the finale of yesterday’s show. Viewers were treated to a live performance from Cheat Codes and the country singer MacKenzie Porter at the close of Monday’s episode. Lara, who has been wearing a protective boot...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Warn Daughter Lola Against Entering Their Bedroom Without Knocking
Lola Consuelos had better be careful! The 21-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos has moved back in with her famous parents during her final semester of college and has apparently developed a bad habit. "You know what she does now? Door's closed in our bedroom, no knock. She...
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds About His 'Crippling Anxiety' During Wrexham Match
It's no secret that Blake Lively loves to troll her famous husband, Ryan Reynolds. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Lively, who is currently pregnant with the...
Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'
Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer: Watch Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Another Caper
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for another caper as the two reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. This time, however, they're detectives struggling to get their own private eye agency off the ground. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for...
Adele Cries Mid-Concert Over Man Holding Up Photo of His Wife
Adele is letting the waterworks flow! The songstress embraced her feelings during a recent engagement at her Las Vegas residency show, and was moved to tears by a fan interaction. As can be seen in a clip posted to social media, the "Hello" singer was walking through the audience, singing...
Julia Fox Discusses Her Net Worth, Reveals Why She Doesn't Want a Bigger Apartment After Viral Tour
Julia Fox is setting the record straight. After a tour of her modest New York City apartment went viral, the 32-year-old actress took to TikTok to address fan questions about her net worth and living situation. While some reports circulated that Fox is worth upward of $30 million, she denied...
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and More Celebrate Oprah's 69th Birthday at Anastasia Beverly Hills Event
Oprah Winfrey is celebrating her birthday in style! The beloved media mogul rang in her 69th birthday over the weekend at a star-studded party put on by Anastasia Beverly Hills. A slew of A-list megastars came out to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Soare's famed beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly...
Brad Pitt Reacts to Shania Twain Replacing Him With Ryan Reynolds In 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
After Shania Twain famously name-checked Brad Pitt in her 1998 hit single "That Don't Impress Me Much," the song and the actor have been forever linked. However, Twain recently changed things up when she saw Ryan Reynolds in the audience at a recent show. During a press junket for Babylon,...
Lizzo Debuts Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure to Fans With Hilarious Videos
Seeing double! Lizzo is showing off her Madame Tussauds wax figure, and delightfully freaking out over how great it looks. The songstress took to social media on Tuesday to give fans a first look at her wax figure, and she couldn't help but be romanced by its beauty. Lizzo wrote...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline: From Love at First Sight to Baby No. 3
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together! On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the couple welcomed the new addition to their family. While their relationship has been filled with babies and blossoming businesses, the couple was recently rocked by scandal when Levine admitted to having "crossed the line" with model Sumner Stroh, who accused him of having an affair with her.
'The Bachelor': Jesse Palmer Teases the 'Amazing' Date That Leads to Kaity's 'Walk of Shame' (Exclusive)
Jesse Palmer is promising big things ahead for Zach Shallcross. ET spoke to The Bachelor host following the second episode of season 27, and he reacted to next week's preview, which shows the Bachelor having an early overnight date with Kaity. "It's a pretty amazing one-on-one date that she ends...
Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage
Writer Laura Perlongo, wife of Catfish star Nev Schulman, announced on Friday that she suffered a miscarriage. Perlongo shared the news via Instagram, where she reflected on the emotions of "gain and loss." "Damn this manicure’s been through a lot," Perlongo wrote. She began her post with a photo of...
Drew Barrymore Recalls the Role That Changed Her Career and What 'Princess Power' Means to Her (Exclusive)
Drew Barrymore is reflecting back on her decades-long career, opening up about the defining moment that changed the trajectory of her life. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show was promoting the Netflix kids animated series, Princess Power, in which she executive producers alongside friend and Today's Savannah Guthrie.
Simon Cowell Calls Tom Ball 'Susan Boyle's Grandson' After Jaw-Dropping 'AGT: All-Stars' Audition: Watch
Simon Cowell turned nostalgic this week when he compared former Britain's Got Talent finalist Tom Ball to all-star Susan Boyle. Ball, a 24-year-old schoolteacher, finished BGT in third place last year. He's now competing for America's Got Talent: All-Stars and his performance this week of Simon & Garfunkel’s "The Sound of Silence" quickly established him a frontrunner.
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Retirement From Touring, Says He's Too 'Weak' to Travel
Ozzy Osbourne has made the difficult decision to end his touring career. The 74-year-old rocker, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in early 2020, took to social media on Wednesday to share an emotional update with his fans. "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to...
Nick Jonas on Being Able to Bring Daughter Malti to Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'A Special Thing' (Exclusive)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, attended her first public event!. Nick and Priyanka’s 1-year-old daughter joined her mother and other members of the family as they attended Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday. Priyanka arrived and took her seat...
Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement
She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
