This stunning home in New York, New York, has 2,394 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Deborah Kern. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. A generous gallery leads into the living and dining room which is situated immediately south of Central Park and offers incredible vistas of the park as well as western sunset city views. An elegant 2,394SF residence situated directly on Central Park, 25A has two bedrooms, two baths, powder room, chef's kitchen, a stately living room, and northern, western and southern exposures throughout the home. The chef's kitchen consists of top-of-the-line Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, including a 4-burner gas stove, vented hood, wall oven, steam oven, speed oven, warming drawer and a 24" wine storage. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. 220 Central Park South offers a complete lifestyle package with unparalleled amenities including 24-hour attended lobbies in the Tower and Villa; its Residents' Club with full-service Dining Room; Club Room and Bar; Dining Terrace; Screening Room; Game Room; the Athletic Club and Spa, featuring a 25-meter saline pool and a fitness center; a full international Squash Court, a half Basketball Court, a Golf Simulator; a Playroom; Wine Tasting Room; and Parking, Residential Storage and Wine Cellars for purchase.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO