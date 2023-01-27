ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 2,394 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $20 Million

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 2,394 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Deborah Kern. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. A generous gallery leads into the living and dining room which is situated immediately south of Central Park and offers incredible vistas of the park as well as western sunset city views. An elegant 2,394SF residence situated directly on Central Park, 25A has two bedrooms, two baths, powder room, chef's kitchen, a stately living room, and northern, western and southern exposures throughout the home. The chef's kitchen consists of top-of-the-line Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, including a 4-burner gas stove, vented hood, wall oven, steam oven, speed oven, warming drawer and a 24" wine storage. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. 220 Central Park South offers a complete lifestyle package with unparalleled amenities including 24-hour attended lobbies in the Tower and Villa; its Residents' Club with full-service Dining Room; Club Room and Bar; Dining Terrace; Screening Room; Game Room; the Athletic Club and Spa, featuring a 25-meter saline pool and a fitness center; a full international Squash Court, a half Basketball Court, a Golf Simulator; a Playroom; Wine Tasting Room; and Parking, Residential Storage and Wine Cellars for purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Tech Industry Transplants and Skyrocketing Mortgage Rates Are Driving New York’s Luxury-Rental Boom, Says Compass Exec

Sarah Patton, director of development at Compass Development Marketing Group, said that the past few years have found consumers emerging from lockdowns and wanting more: more space, more amenities and more community. Compass’s portfolio currently includes the Copper, the iconic copper-clad luxury rental building in Murray Hill in Manhattan, boasting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Luxury Real Estate Saw Sluggish Sales Last Week

The Manhattan real estate market may have a case of the winter blues. There were 15 properties priced at $4 million or more sold in the week ending Sunday, two fewer than the previous week, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty. Last week’s sales volume was a “lowly”...
MANHATTAN, NY

