Good Afternoon, News: Memphis Police Release Brutal Video of Cops Murdering Tyre Nichols, While Portland Officials Urge Calm (Good Luck With That)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Related
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Mayor Wheeler Gets Jury Duty, TriMet Bendy Buses are Back, and Santos Steps Down From Committee Assignments
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Today is another...
Portland Black leaders condemn actions of former Memphis officers, call for reform
PORTLAND, Ore. — Black leaders from across Portland gathered Tuesday to condemn the actions of five former Memphis police officers now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, joined by leaders from the Portland Police Bureau. "There is no excuse for what happened here," said Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee....
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footage
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PF&R crews busy overnight responding to multiple fires.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: City Set On Zenith Deal, Warming Shelters Close, and Sixth Memphis Cop Placed on Leave
Good afternoon, Portland! Hope you're enjoying the sun, since it appears to be the last we'll be seeing of it for another week or so. Now: THE NEWS. Dan Ryan is no longer in charge of the Bureau of Development Services, but Ryan's replacement Carmen Rubio says she's unwilling to reconsider the city's deal with Zenith Energy that allows the company to continue running oil trains through the city. Here's more on the where the fight to stop Zenith stands.
KATU.com
Police in standoff with carjacking suspect in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police were in a standoff with someone at a Northeast Portland home late into the night Tuesday after they say the suspect carjacked a driver after arming himself with a meat cleaver inside a restaurant. The standoff was happening at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Broadway and...
kptv.com
Woman arrested, charged with murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a woman in Arizona, Friday, in connection with a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert area in July 2022. On July 15, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. They arrived to find 44-year-old Aaron Follstad-Martin dead at the scene.
Wife of man shot in Portland WinCo asks killer: ‘Why would you do this horrible thing?’
Becky Underwood confronted her husband’s killer Monday with a question that has gnawed at her since his fatal shooting inside a Portland WinCo on St. Patrick’s Day in 2021. “I’d like to know why -- why did you do this?” she asked as 40-year-old Blake Daniels listened from...
Which Portland neighborhoods recorded the most shootings in 2022? Find your address
The outer eastside neighborhoods of Hazelwood and Powellhurst-Gilbert led Portland last year with the most shootings on their blocks. But Old Town in the city’s core recorded a higher rate of gunfire based on population, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Portland man files lawsuits against 5 fast-food spots, claims each served him dead bugs
A local man has filed lawsuits against five different fast-food restaurants in the greater Portland area within the last year and a half, seeking $50,000 in compensatory damages after he allegedly found a dead bug in his food at each business.
Opinion: Portland Gray Panthers call for Walmart boycott amid gun violence
Lew Church, with the Portland Gray Panthers, says the group supports a boycott against Walmart as a way to tackle gun violence.
KTVZ
Oregon police chiefs, cities ‘condemn brutal attack and killing of Tyre Nichols’ in joint statement
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and the League of Oregon Cities issued a joint statement Sunday in which they "unequivocally condemn the brutal attack and killing of Tyre Nichols" by Memphis police officers. Here's the rest of their statement, similar in tone and tenor...
Cold-case serial-killer trial in Clark County: The 9 suspected and confirmed victims from the 1970s
As black and white photos of skeletal remains flashed across a screen in Courtroom 502 of Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, Michael Morrison leaned his face into his palm and sobbed. Nearly 50 years have passed since Morrison’s half-sister, 17-year-old Martha Morrison, disappeared from Portland after a disagreement with...
KATU.com
Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
WWEEK
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
kptv.com
SE Portland homeowners clash over helping homeless
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some neighbors in Southeast Portland are at odds over one man’s attempt to help those experiencing homelessness in and around his property. Just south of SE 157th Avenue and Stark Street some neighbors say their street is becoming unlivable because of the activities of one homeowner.
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
3 teens in car, 1 gun, 1 bullet hits 2 legs in Gresham
A 13-year-old was shot in both legs when a gun went off inside a car early Friday, Gresham police confirmed.
kptv.com
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Cop Unions Also to Blame for Tyre Nichols' Death, Washington Considers Compulsory Voting, and GOP's "No-Plan" for Debt Ceiling
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Brrrrrrr... it's another...
Comments / 2