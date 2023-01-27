ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Afternoon, News: Memphis Police Release Brutal Video of Cops Murdering Tyre Nichols, While Portland Officials Urge Calm (Good Luck With That)

The Portland Mercury
 4 days ago
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Mayor Wheeler Gets Jury Duty, TriMet Bendy Buses are Back, and Santos Steps Down From Committee Assignments

Good Morning, News: Mayor Wheeler Gets Jury Duty, TriMet Bendy Buses are Back, and Santos Steps Down From Committee Assignments

Today is another...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: City Set On Zenith Deal, Warming Shelters Close, and Sixth Memphis Cop Placed on Leave

Good afternoon, Portland! Hope you're enjoying the sun, since it appears to be the last we'll be seeing of it for another week or so. Now: THE NEWS. Dan Ryan is no longer in charge of the Bureau of Development Services, but Ryan's replacement Carmen Rubio says she's unwilling to reconsider the city's deal with Zenith Energy that allows the company to continue running oil trains through the city. Here's more on the where the fight to stop Zenith stands.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police in standoff with carjacking suspect in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police were in a standoff with someone at a Northeast Portland home late into the night Tuesday after they say the suspect carjacked a driver after arming himself with a meat cleaver inside a restaurant. The standoff was happening at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Broadway and...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman arrested, charged with murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a woman in Arizona, Friday, in connection with a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert area in July 2022. On July 15, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. They arrived to find 44-year-old Aaron Follstad-Martin dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

SE Portland homeowners clash over helping homeless

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some neighbors in Southeast Portland are at odds over one man’s attempt to help those experiencing homelessness in and around his property. Just south of SE 157th Avenue and Stark Street some neighbors say their street is becoming unlivable because of the activities of one homeowner.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Cop Unions Also to Blame for Tyre Nichols' Death, Washington Considers Compulsory Voting, and GOP's "No-Plan" for Debt Ceiling

Good Morning, News: Cop Unions Also to Blame for Tyre Nichols' Death, Washington Considers Compulsory Voting, and GOP's "No-Plan" for Debt Ceiling

GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Brrrrrrr... it's another...
PORTLAND, OR

