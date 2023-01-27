Read full article on original website
Healthline
VEXAS Syndrome: What to Know About This Newly Identified Autoimmune Disease
Scientists are expressing concerns over a newly identified autoimmune disease known as VEXAS syndrome. Although the condition is rare, researchers say it is more common than previously thought. They add that VEXAS syndrome occurs more often in men and is usually diagnosed in people with other diseases such as rheumatoid...
Healthline
Having 3 Concussions Linked to Declining Brain Function Later in Life
Researchers say people who experience three concussions during their lifetime have a higher risk of declining brain function later in life. In fact, they note that the risk of brain function decline rises with each concussion, which is why it’s important to remove a person from an activity after they have had a concussion.
Healthline
Autism May Increase the Risk of Diabetes, Heart Disease
Researchers say people with autism have a higher risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes as well as heart disease. They noted that one reason for the heightened risk for type 1 diabetes may be that people with autism have a higher incidence of autoimmune diseases.
AOL Corp
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
‘Risk of future deaths’: coroner issues rare warning to health secretary over hospitals crisis
A coroner has urged the health secretary to take action to prevent needless deaths after a woman died of heart failure following a four-hour wait in the back of an ambulance. Lyn Brind, 61, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, with chest pains and low blood oxygen levels but could not be admitted because the hospital had “no space”. Instead she remained in a queue of ambulances outside A&E without a timely diagnosis or treatment and where warning signs about her condition were missed.
Healthline
My Child With Eczema Is Being Bullied: How Can I Cope?
Eczema is a chronic condition that causes skin symptoms, such as itchy rash and dry skin. Some children with eczema experience bullying or other social challenges related to their condition. This may cause stress that can negatively affect their mental health and worsen their eczema symptoms. Knowing that your child...
After cancer diagnosis, a neurosurgeon sees life, death and his career in a new way
Dr. Henry Marsh felt comfortable in hospitals — until he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. "I was much less self-assured now that I was a patient myself," he says. His book is And Finally.
Healthline
What Medications Are Associated with Tardive Dyskinesia?
Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that may cause repetitive, uncontrolled movements in your face, torso, and other parts of your body. TD is most commonly caused by a class of drugs called dopamine receptor blockers, which include antipsychotics and other prescription drugs. In fact, it’s estimated that as many as.
CNBC
CDC urges people with weak immune systems to take extra precautions after Covid subvariants knock out Evusheld
The CDC urged people with weak immune systems to wear masks and practice social distancing after Covid subvariants knocked out Evusheld. Evusheld was a key antibody treatment taken by immunocompromised people as an added layer of protection. The CDC said it's important to test and get treated with an antiviral...
Many older Americans may be addicted to highly processed foods
It may be that as many as 13% of older adults are addicted to highly processed comfort foods, a new survey finds.
