Healthline

Having 3 Concussions Linked to Declining Brain Function Later in Life

Researchers say people who experience three concussions during their lifetime have a higher risk of declining brain function later in life. In fact, they note that the risk of brain function decline rises with each concussion, which is why it’s important to remove a person from an activity after they have had a concussion.
Healthline

Autism May Increase the Risk of Diabetes, Heart Disease

Researchers say people with autism have a higher risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes as well as heart disease. They noted that one reason for the heightened risk for type 1 diabetes may be that people with autism have a higher incidence of autoimmune diseases.
The Guardian

‘Risk of future deaths’: coroner issues rare warning to health secretary over hospitals crisis

A coroner has urged the health secretary to take action to prevent needless deaths after a woman died of heart failure following a four-hour wait in the back of an ambulance. Lyn Brind, 61, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, with chest pains and low blood oxygen levels but could not be admitted because the hospital had “no space”. Instead she remained in a queue of ambulances outside A&E without a timely diagnosis or treatment and where warning signs about her condition were missed.
Healthline

My Child With Eczema Is Being Bullied: How Can I Cope?

Eczema is a chronic condition that causes skin symptoms, such as itchy rash and dry skin. Some children with eczema experience bullying or other social challenges related to their condition. This may cause stress that can negatively affect their mental health and worsen their eczema symptoms. Knowing that your child...
Healthline

What Medications Are Associated with Tardive Dyskinesia?

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that may cause repetitive, uncontrolled movements in your face, torso, and other parts of your body. TD is most commonly caused by a class of drugs called dopamine receptor blockers, which include antipsychotics and other prescription drugs. In fact, it’s estimated that as many as.

