To encourage community engagement, the City of Valparaiso offers a seven-week City Government Academy as an opportunity for residents to learn about how city government works in Valparaiso. “So far 105 people have graduated from our City Government Academy. It’s gratifying to see them become more engaged in the community. In fact, several of our graduates are currently serving in elected or appointed positions throughout the city,” said Maggie Clifton, Valpo’s Director of Community Engagement and creator of the academy. The spring session of the Academy will run from April 5 to May 17, meeting on Wednesday evenings, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO