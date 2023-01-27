Read full article on original website
valpo.life
Lauren Quiett builds her dream career as Project Designer at Holladay Properties
Life takes lots of twists and turns. For Lauren Quiett of Holladay Properties, the curves of life took her exactly where she belongs. As a project designer at Holladay Properties, Quiett works both logistically and creatively. “Almost 18 years ago I began working as part of a design team for...
valpo.life
Centier Bank promotes Dan Gibson to Vice President, Director of Talent Development
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Michael E. Schrage, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Gibson to Vice President, Director of Talent Development. Gibson’s education background paved the way for his joining Centier in 2013 as an Instructional Design Intern within Centier’s...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point conducting job recruitment fairs
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point are conducting job recruitment fairs in February for a variety of career opportunities across the Region. Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer are co-hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Franciscan Health Munster in the St. Clare Conference Room at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Attendees should enter through Cancer Center Door T.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Roger Luekens
Life after years of serving as a school superintendent is a lot more relaxing than the job itself. Tasked with addressing macro-and micro-level policies that need to be developed for the stability of whatever school district they oversee, the one fulfilling the role of superintendent is bound to face different challenges with each new day. Roger Luekens’ life, for many years, followed that pattern. Even happily retired, he still finds the time to involve himself in the happenings of a few local schools about the Region.
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, February 2 – 6
This weekend is all about reflecting on the past and looking forward to the future in the Region! With musical performances in honor of people who changed the soundscape, reflections on the beauty of the world around us, and education opportunities on keeping you kicking, there’s something for everyone this weekend.
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair and February Promotions
Valentine’s Day Specials at New Buffalo’s Copper Rock Steakhouse and Kankakee Grille locations. $150,000 Sweet Ride Promotion on Saturday, February 18. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair at their South Bend Recruitment Center, located in Erskine Plaza at 1290 E. Ireland Road in South Bend, on Monday, February 6 from Noon to 4 p.m. Eastern. The job fair, which is in support of the new hotel and spa at Four Winds South Bend, will feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions! Four Wind Casinos also announced exciting promotions during the month of February including Valentine’s Day Specials!
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City offering Gentle C-Sections for enhanced birthing experience
Families welcoming a new baby via cesarean section are now able to have a birthing experience that more closely mirrors traditional vaginal births thanks to a new practice being offered at Franciscan Health Michigan City. “During a cesarean section, once the baby is delivered, we hand over the baby first...
valpo.life
Larson-Danielson supports community for over 100 years
Founded in 1908, Larson-Danielson Construction Company has been an integral part of Northwest Indiana for over 100 years. Larson-Danielson began first as a family, rather than a company. Founded by Charles Larson, Emil Danielson, and Frank Larson, the Larsons and the Danielsons were connected by a shared business passion, and through marriage.
valpo.life
Northwest Health to Present February HealthyU Event
Risk Factors for Heart Disease: Don’t Underestimate Stress. Stress causes all sorts of things – think sweaty palms, upset stomach or tension headache – but did you know it can also raise your risk of serious heart problems?. To learn how stress affects your heart, join board-certified...
valpo.life
Valparaiso Invites Participants to City Government Academy
To encourage community engagement, the City of Valparaiso offers a seven-week City Government Academy as an opportunity for residents to learn about how city government works in Valparaiso. “So far 105 people have graduated from our City Government Academy. It’s gratifying to see them become more engaged in the community. In fact, several of our graduates are currently serving in elected or appointed positions throughout the city,” said Maggie Clifton, Valpo’s Director of Community Engagement and creator of the academy. The spring session of the Academy will run from April 5 to May 17, meeting on Wednesday evenings, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
valpo.life
Crown Point Announces Series of Themed Skate Nights
The City of Crown Point is ending its 2022-2023 skating season in style. Throughout the month of February, the City will host themed skate nights at Bulldog Park. The fun kicks off this Saturday, Feb. 4, when Crown Point will go back to the 1980s for ‘80s Night. Skaters...
valpo.life
‘Little Warrior’ donates to Community Hospital’s NICU for her 10th birthday
MUNSTER | Little Warrior” is one of the names almost 10-year-old Brooke Smith wrote on care bags that she recently dropped off for babies and their families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Community Hospital. On Feb. 10, 2013, Brooke herself claimed that moniker, and it has...
valpo.life
City of Valparaiso updates Warming Centers
The City of Valparaiso has coordinated with local organizations to announce Warming Centers available when temperatures and wind chills dip below freezing. The following organizations are serving as warming centers:. Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185. 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive. Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am...
