Merrillville, IN

valpo.life

Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point conducting job recruitment fairs

Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster and Crown Point are conducting job recruitment fairs in February for a variety of career opportunities across the Region. Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer are co-hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Franciscan Health Munster in the St. Clare Conference Room at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Attendees should enter through Cancer Center Door T.
MUNSTER, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Roger Luekens

Life after years of serving as a school superintendent is a lot more relaxing than the job itself. Tasked with addressing macro-and micro-level policies that need to be developed for the stability of whatever school district they oversee, the one fulfilling the role of superintendent is bound to face different challenges with each new day. Roger Luekens’ life, for many years, followed that pattern. Even happily retired, he still finds the time to involve himself in the happenings of a few local schools about the Region.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, February 2 – 6

This weekend is all about reflecting on the past and looking forward to the future in the Region! With musical performances in honor of people who changed the soundscape, reflections on the beauty of the world around us, and education opportunities on keeping you kicking, there’s something for everyone this weekend.
HAMMOND, IN
valpo.life

Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair and February Promotions

Valentine’s Day Specials at New Buffalo’s Copper Rock Steakhouse and Kankakee Grille locations. $150,000 Sweet Ride Promotion on Saturday, February 18. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair at their South Bend Recruitment Center, located in Erskine Plaza at 1290 E. Ireland Road in South Bend, on Monday, February 6 from Noon to 4 p.m. Eastern. The job fair, which is in support of the new hotel and spa at Four Winds South Bend, will feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions! Four Wind Casinos also announced exciting promotions during the month of February including Valentine’s Day Specials!
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

Larson-Danielson supports community for over 100 years

Founded in 1908, Larson-Danielson Construction Company has been an integral part of Northwest Indiana for over 100 years. Larson-Danielson began first as a family, rather than a company. Founded by Charles Larson, Emil Danielson, and Frank Larson, the Larsons and the Danielsons were connected by a shared business passion, and through marriage.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

Northwest Health to Present February HealthyU Event

Risk Factors for Heart Disease: Don’t Underestimate Stress. Stress causes all sorts of things – think sweaty palms, upset stomach or tension headache – but did you know it can also raise your risk of serious heart problems?. To learn how stress affects your heart, join board-certified...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Valparaiso Invites Participants to City Government Academy

To encourage community engagement, the City of Valparaiso offers a seven-week City Government Academy as an opportunity for residents to learn about how city government works in Valparaiso. “So far 105 people have graduated from our City Government Academy. It’s gratifying to see them become more engaged in the community. In fact, several of our graduates are currently serving in elected or appointed positions throughout the city,” said Maggie Clifton, Valpo’s Director of Community Engagement and creator of the academy. The spring session of the Academy will run from April 5 to May 17, meeting on Wednesday evenings, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Crown Point Announces Series of Themed Skate Nights

The City of Crown Point is ending its 2022-2023 skating season in style. Throughout the month of February, the City will host themed skate nights at Bulldog Park. The fun kicks off this Saturday, Feb. 4, when Crown Point will go back to the 1980s for ‘80s Night. Skaters...
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

City of Valparaiso updates Warming Centers

The City of Valparaiso has coordinated with local organizations to announce Warming Centers available when temperatures and wind chills dip below freezing. The following organizations are serving as warming centers:. Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185. 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive. Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am...
VALPARAISO, IN

