WASHINGTON - Howard University swimming and diving closed out their home slate with a pair of victories over Catholic University on Senior Day Saturday afternoon. Howard men defeated the Cardinals 221-60 kicking off the day's events with the 1M Dive. Reigning NEC Diver of the Week Jordan Walker opened the afternoon strong earning a first place finish with a score of 246.20. The Bison started the swimming portion just as strong, overtaking the nearest competition by five seconds in the 200-Yard Medley relay. With a time of 1:32.24 Howards A relay consisting of Miles Simon (Atlanta, GA), Luke-Kennedy Thompson (Nassau, Bahamas), Mark Anthony Beckles (Chaguanas, Trinidad & Tobago), and Arion Solomon (Fairburn, GA) earned the swimmer's first win.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO