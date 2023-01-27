ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hubison.com

Men’s Basketball Overcomes Second Half Deficit to Extend Win Streak

WASHINGTON (January 28, 2023) – Howard University men's basketball team overcame an 11-point second half deficit to extend its win streak to five after a hard-fought 71-67 victory over North Carolina Central in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) showdown at The Burr, live on ESPNU. With tonight's win, the...
WASHINGTON, DC
hubison.com

Bison Honor Their Seniors with Sizeable Wins

WASHINGTON - Howard University swimming and diving closed out their home slate with a pair of victories over Catholic University on Senior Day Saturday afternoon. Howard men defeated the Cardinals 221-60 kicking off the day's events with the 1M Dive. Reigning NEC Diver of the Week Jordan Walker opened the afternoon strong earning a first place finish with a score of 246.20. The Bison started the swimming portion just as strong, overtaking the nearest competition by five seconds in the 200-Yard Medley relay. With a time of 1:32.24 Howards A relay consisting of Miles Simon (Atlanta, GA), Luke-Kennedy Thompson (Nassau, Bahamas), Mark Anthony Beckles (Chaguanas, Trinidad & Tobago), and Arion Solomon (Fairburn, GA) earned the swimmer's first win.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy