buckeyesports.com

Holtmann Teases Potential Double-Big Lineup With Key and Okpara

In the closing minutes of Ohio State’s 86-70 loss to Indiana on Saturday, the Buckeyes utilized a lineup that placed junior forward Zed Key and freshman center Felix Okpara on the court at the same time, marking the first time the duo shared the floor this season. Key and...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Former Ole Miss Cornerback Igbinosun Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State strengthened its cornerbacks room by landing former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun through the transfer portal, garnering his commitment on Tuesday. Igbinosun landed on the Buckeyes after taking an official visit to Columbus on Saturday. Ohio State beat out Tennessee, UCLA and Michigan for Igbinosun’s services. The Former Ole Miss cornerback was ranked as the best remaining option in the transfer portal and the No. 10 overall player in the portal by 247Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Wrestling Completes Weekend Sweep Of Michigan Schools

Ohio State wrestling remains undefeated in Big Ten dual play and picked up perhaps its biggest win of the season Friday. The No. 5 Buckeyes went on the road and toppled rival No. 7 Michigan 23-15 before returning home to obliterate Michigan State 36-3 Sunday. Freshman Jesse Mendez, the No....
