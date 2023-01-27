Ohio State strengthened its cornerbacks room by landing former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun through the transfer portal, garnering his commitment on Tuesday. Igbinosun landed on the Buckeyes after taking an official visit to Columbus on Saturday. Ohio State beat out Tennessee, UCLA and Michigan for Igbinosun’s services. The Former Ole Miss cornerback was ranked as the best remaining option in the transfer portal and the No. 10 overall player in the portal by 247Sports.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO