restaurantbusinessonline.com
Just Salad is rewarding reuse with its latest earth-friendly promotion
Just Salad has launched a new promotion to reward customers who choose sustainable packaging. Throughout February, the New York-based salad chain is offering salads at the price of $8.99 for in-store purchases when customers use its branded reusable bowls. The MyBowl program allows customers to purchase a reusable bowl for $1. According to Just Salad’s founder and CEO, Nick Kenner, the goal of next month's promotion is to further incentivize reuse.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
McDonald’s sales accelerated last quarter, thanks to adult Happy Meals and the McRib
McDonald’s same-store sales rose 10.3% in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday, as customers flocked to its restaurants for adult-oriented Happy Meals and McRib sandwiches. The Chicago-based burger giant said that its same-store sales improved thanks to “strategic menu price increases and positive guest...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
McDonald’s added U.S. restaurants last year for the first time since 2014
McDonald’s did something it hadn’t done for eight years in 2022: Add new locations in its biggest market. The Chicago-based burger giant finished the year with 13,444 restaurants in the U.S., or six more than it had at the end of 2021. The company hadn’t done that since 2014.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Taste Tracker: Breakfast booms at Tim Horton’s, Another Broken Egg, Eggs Up Grill and Huddle House
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How Steak and Ale and Red Lobster invented casual dining
Two of the restaurant industry’s oldest full-service chains have declared they’re not ready for the old concepts home. Steak and Ale and Red Lobster have both indicated in recent weeks that they’re set to pursue new beginnings in casual dining, the market they helped to create in the mid-1960s.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Wing concepts gear up for high demand and higher profits on Super Bowl Sunday
After two years of high prices and shrinking supply, Super Bowl Sunday promises to be a banner day for restaurants specializing in chicken wings. “Our wholesale jumbo wing quotations started the year at $.77/lb., which was the lowest start to the year since 1998. Values have rebounded some since then and are currently $.94/lb. but are still over 64% lower than in 2022,” said Matt Busardo, poultry market reporter at Urner Barry, a protein market resource for the food industry.
