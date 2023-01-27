After two years of high prices and shrinking supply, Super Bowl Sunday promises to be a banner day for restaurants specializing in chicken wings. “Our wholesale jumbo wing quotations started the year at $.77/lb., which was the lowest start to the year since 1998. Values have rebounded some since then and are currently $.94/lb. but are still over 64% lower than in 2022,” said Matt Busardo, poultry market reporter at Urner Barry, a protein market resource for the food industry.

15 HOURS AGO