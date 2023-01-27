ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Just Salad is rewarding reuse with its latest earth-friendly promotion

Just Salad has launched a new promotion to reward customers who choose sustainable packaging. Throughout February, the New York-based salad chain is offering salads at the price of $8.99 for in-store purchases when customers use its branded reusable bowls. The MyBowl program allows customers to purchase a reusable bowl for $1. According to Just Salad’s founder and CEO, Nick Kenner, the goal of next month's promotion is to further incentivize reuse.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s sales accelerated last quarter, thanks to adult Happy Meals and the McRib

McDonald’s same-store sales rose 10.3% in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday, as customers flocked to its restaurants for adult-oriented Happy Meals and McRib sandwiches. The Chicago-based burger giant said that its same-store sales improved thanks to “strategic menu price increases and positive guest...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How Steak and Ale and Red Lobster invented casual dining

Two of the restaurant industry’s oldest full-service chains have declared they’re not ready for the old concepts home. Steak and Ale and Red Lobster have both indicated in recent weeks that they’re set to pursue new beginnings in casual dining, the market they helped to create in the mid-1960s.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Wing concepts gear up for high demand and higher profits on Super Bowl Sunday

After two years of high prices and shrinking supply, Super Bowl Sunday promises to be a banner day for restaurants specializing in chicken wings. “Our wholesale jumbo wing quotations started the year at $.77/lb., which was the lowest start to the year since 1998. Values have rebounded some since then and are currently $.94/lb. but are still over 64% lower than in 2022,” said Matt Busardo, poultry market reporter at Urner Barry, a protein market resource for the food industry.

