Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of DallasTom HandyDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dallas Observer
Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January
January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
tourcounsel.com
Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas
Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform
TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
Saturday protest held in Dallas following video release of fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS — It was a call for healing and a cry for change. On Saturday afternoon, between 35 and 40 people protested at the Civic Garden in Downtown Dallas following the video release of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (Dallas...
Gallery: WFAA viewers share photos from winter storm moving through North Texas
DALLAS — A winter storm moved through North Texas on Monday, bringing with it freezing rain in various parts of the area. The icy wintry weather begins Monday and is expected to last through parts of Wednesday, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. WFAA...
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
dpdbeat.com
DPD Takes the BIG Plunge
The Dallas Police Department is proud to have once again taken the plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas. This morning, Assistant Chief Jesse Reyes, Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes, Major Kylee Hawks, Lieutenant Jonathan Blanchard, Sergeant Kellie Renfro, Senior Corporals Allison Brockford and John Lopez, Office Assistants Jacqueline Laymance and Adamarys Lozano took the big plunge at the 2023 Polar Plunge. The event was sponsored by the Mesquite Police Department in conjunction with Special Olympics Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas
At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
WFAA
Sports Special with Joe Trahan
North Texas sports news, stories and highlights. Hosted by Joe Trahan.
fox4news.com
Tyre Nichols: Dallas police preparing for potential protests over killing in Memphis
DALLAS - Dallas police are preparing for protests following the release of police body camera footage from the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Five former police officers were charged with murder and other crimes...
fox4news.com
Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting
DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
WFAA
Dallas Love Field leads world in cancellations Monday, Jan. 30
Check your flight status! Cancellations are being reported at both DFW and Love Field airports.
WFAA
DFW winter storm updates: Latest weather impacts, road conditions, school closures, warming shelters
DALLAS — North Texas was under a winter storm warning starting Monday, as ice and freezing rain were expected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the area. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to road conditions, throughout the week. Here's what we know:. Latest...
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
WFAA
Meet WFAA Daybreak's newest reporter, Megan Mitchell
DALLAS — A new face is joining WFAA Daybreak's team!. But, then again, you might have already seen reporter Megan Mitchell's cheerful disposition on your social media feeds well in advance of her WFAA debut on Friday, Jan. 27. Before making the move to the Dallas area to join...
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Stetson Bennett, the former Georgia quarterback who just led the Bulldogs to a second straight national championship, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, police confirmed to WFAA. The arrest happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Tribeca...
Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
