Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January

January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas

Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform

TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
dpdbeat.com

DPD Takes the BIG Plunge

The Dallas Police Department is proud to have once again taken the plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas. This morning, Assistant Chief Jesse Reyes, Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes, Major Kylee Hawks, Lieutenant Jonathan Blanchard, Sergeant Kellie Renfro, Senior Corporals Allison Brockford and John Lopez, Office Assistants Jacqueline Laymance and Adamarys Lozano took the big plunge at the 2023 Polar Plunge. The event was sponsored by the Mesquite Police Department in conjunction with Special Olympics Texas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas

At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting

DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Meet WFAA Daybreak's newest reporter, Megan Mitchell

DALLAS — A new face is joining WFAA Daybreak's team!. But, then again, you might have already seen reporter Megan Mitchell's cheerful disposition on your social media feeds well in advance of her WFAA debut on Friday, Jan. 27. Before making the move to the Dallas area to join...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
MESQUITE, TX

