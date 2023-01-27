Read full article on original website
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Gymnastics Closes UC Davis Tri in Second Place
DAVIS, Calif. – The Air Force women's gymnastics team sealed a second-place finish Sunday evening at the UC Davis Tri, closing the evening with a 193.200 composite score. The Falcons closed each rotation with a second-place finish, totaling 48.050 on the vault, 48.475 (season high) on uneven bars, 47.950 on the balance beam, and a 48.725 in the floor exercise.
goairforcefalcons.com
Maiszon Balboa named AHA Goalie of the Week
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force junior Maiszon Balboa was named the Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Week in helping lead Air Force to a split at Army, Jan. 27-28. In the two games at Army, Balboa posted a 3.04 GAA and a .897 saves percentage. In game one, he stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Black Knights. In game two, Balboa earned his first career win by making a career high 33 saves to help lead the Falcons to a road split. He allowed just two even-strength goals in the series. In conference games this season, Balboa has played in four games with two starts and has a 2.27 GAA and a .911 saves percentage.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Milers Impact Record Book in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. – Five Air Force milers made some major rewrites to the Academy Record Book at the Colorado Invitational this evening (Jan. 27), as the group wrapped up a full day of track and field competition with one Top-5 time, two Top-10 times, one Top-12 time and a new Senior Class Record.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Rolls To 6-1 Win Over ETSU
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's tennis rolled to a 6-1 win over East Tennessee State Saturday night at the Indoor Tennis Courts. The Falcons improved to 3-0 on the season with the win. Air Force opened with the doubles point and then won three of the first four...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Hosts Boise State Tuesday Night
TV/Stream: Altitude/MWN (Talent: Vic Lombardi & Katy Winge) Radio: KVOR AM 740 (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/27-8, 15-3, 1st MW. Streak: L3/W2. Last Game: L, 81-73, at #25/RV New Mexico/W, 80-59 vs. Colorado State. Next Game: 2/3 at Nevada/2/3 at San...
goairforcefalcons.com
No. 8 Air Force Concludes Tri-Meet at No. 2 Oklahoma with 380.450
NORMAN, Okla. – The eighth-ranked Falcons posted a 380.450 to finish third against No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 7 Illinois, Saturday evening in McCasland Field House on the Oklahoma campus. Air Force posted three results in the top-three, highlighted by two top finishes by Erich upton. TEAM SCORES. No....
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Upset Bid Falls Just Short In 81-73 Setback At #25/RV New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Air Force men's basketball (12-10, 3-6 MW) dropped a 81-73 contest at #25/RV New Mexico (19-3, 6-2 MW) in a Mountain West action Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 15,143 at The Pit. Freshman Rytis Petraitis led the Falcons with a double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
goairforcefalcons.com
Sophomore Standouts Headline Day 1 of Texas Tech Open
LUBBOCK, Texas – Stellar performances on the track from Air Force sophomores Javin Bostic and Taylor Rioux headlined the first day of competition at the Texas Tech Open on Friday, Jan. 27, as the track and field team opened competition against some of the nation's elite in Lubbock. In addition to Air Force Top 5 marks from Bostic and Rioux, the Falcons accounted for two Class Records and an pair of Top 15 all-time marks at the Red Raiders' Sports Performance Center.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Rumbles Through Orem with Pair of Dual Wins
OREM, Utah – The 27th-ranked Air Force Falcons posted landslide numbers in a pair of duals Friday evening in Orem, outscoring Big 12 foe Utah Valley, 33-3, and blanking Snow College, 44-0. The Falcons improve to 7-1 overall with a 3-1 mark in the conference, while Utah Valley drops to 2-8, 1-5 Big 12.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Completes 3-0 Weekend With Big Comeback Win Over Abilene Christian
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's tennis came back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Abilene Christian 4-3 Sunday morning at the Indoor Tennis Courts. The win completed a 3-0 weekend for the Falcons, who improved to 4-0 on the season. Trailing 3-1, the Falcons rallied to win the...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force posts second highest score of season at Citadel
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force rifle team earned a pair of wins and posted the second highest score of the season in a tri-meet at The Citadel, Saturday, Jan. 28, in Charleston, S.C. Air Force's aggregate score of 4718 was the second highest score of...
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Tennis Claims 5-2 Win at North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Air Force women's tennis team closed its first road trip of the spring dual season on a high note, defeating host North Dakota, 5-2. The Falcons opened the day with their fourth-consecutive doubles victory, earned bySydney Fitch/Alexis Odom and Courtney Swift/Andrea Le on courts one and three. Fitch/Odom defeated North Dakota's Sapir Sela/Andrea Jansson, 6-3, improving to 4-0 on the top flight for the Falcons; Le/Swift claimed a 6-4 victory over UND's Charlotte Bowles/Nyah Kauders, going 2-0 on the weekend and improving to 2-1 as a pair on court three as the Falcon pair clinched a 1-0 Air Force lead heading into singles play.
goairforcefalcons.com
Fourteen Bouts Highlight Return to Academy
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force boxing team returned to the Academy this evening (Jan. 27) for a busy night of collegiate boxing that included a 14-bout card, with three contests serving as quarterfinal bouts for the upcoming Wing Open. Following their respective fights, junior Joe Wilson and sophomore Peyton Glenn shared the team's Boxer of the Week awards.
