ashlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Marion Harding overcomes Galion
Marion Harding put together a victorious gameplan to stop Galion 66-53 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 30. Last season, Marion Harding and Galion faced off on January 20, 2022 at Galion High School. For results, click here.
miamivalleytoday.com
Girls Southwest District Sectional Tounrnament Pairings
The Southwest District Athletic Board held the girls basketball sectional tournament pairings Sunday. Troy will compete in the Butler D-I sectional, while Piqua will play in the Troy D-I sectional. Troy, 6-14 and the 13 seed, will play 12 seed Xenia (9-11) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Vandalia-Butler...
ashlandsource.com
Paramore provides update on Ashland City Schools
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools is working on updating its core values to match "the trajectory of the city of Ashland" and will continue to "accentuate the continual rise of this city" by serving as a pillar of success, interim superintendent Steve Paramore said at Ashland's State of the City address on Monday.
ocj.com
Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops
By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
ashlandsource.com
Patchy, freezing drizzle may make area roads slick Sunday night, Monday mornng
MANSFIELD -- What would a new work week be without a bit of meteorological challenge?. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Sunday night for an area that includes Richland, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties.
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this place. Popular options include their flavorful jerk chicken, jerk salmon, oxtails, and stewed chicken. Gee's offers a wide selection of sides. Patrons especially enjoy the cornbread (which is a great sweet complement to the spicy meats), steamed cabbage, and mac and cheese. Other sides on their menu are baked beans, coleslaw, festivals (deep-fried bread), fried okra, fried plantains, fries, green beans, greens, onion rings, pasta salad, potato salad, potato wedges, rice and peas, seasoned rice, and yams. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Reportedly Transfers To Rival Program
Former Ohio State wide receiver Austin Kutscher has transferred within the conference, joining the Iowa Hawkeyes program ahead of the 2023 college football season. Kutscher joined the Buckeyes program as a preferred walk-on in the 2018 class. He appeared in just three games during his four years ...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Mayor Matt Miller highlights projects in 'state of the city' address
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller highlighted several projects and the city’s economic health during his fifth “state of the city” address Monday night at Ashland High School’s Archer Auditorium. The event — attended by around 50 to 60 people — started with a short...
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
ashlandsource.com
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: An occupied house, Ashland County's airport and journalism
ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Jan. 25 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Dillon Carr highlights Ashland news. Carr covered two of the news site's top stories. The first...
