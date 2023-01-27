ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

ashlandsource.com

No pain, no gain: Marion Harding overcomes Galion

Marion Harding put together a victorious gameplan to stop Galion 66-53 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 30. Last season, Marion Harding and Galion faced off on January 20, 2022 at Galion High School. For results, click here.
GALION, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Girls Southwest District Sectional Tounrnament Pairings

The Southwest District Athletic Board held the girls basketball sectional tournament pairings Sunday. Troy will compete in the Butler D-I sectional, while Piqua will play in the Troy D-I sectional. Troy, 6-14 and the 13 seed, will play 12 seed Xenia (9-11) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Vandalia-Butler...
PIQUA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Paramore provides update on Ashland City Schools

ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools is working on updating its core values to match "the trajectory of the city of Ashland" and will continue to "accentuate the continual rise of this city" by serving as a pillar of success, interim superintendent Steve Paramore said at Ashland's State of the City address on Monday.
ASHLAND, OH
ocj.com

Extremely Early Soybean Planting Date and Cover Crops

By Dusty Sonnenberg CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off. For the last two years, in two separate locations, a study has been conducted to determine how early soybeans can be planted in Ohio. In the past, studies have looked at early planting at the end of April or early May. Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, is looking at an earlier planting date than the past, and also the interaction between very early planting and the presence of cover crops.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this place. Popular options include their flavorful jerk chicken, jerk salmon, oxtails, and stewed chicken. Gee's offers a wide selection of sides. Patrons especially enjoy the cornbread (which is a great sweet complement to the spicy meats), steamed cabbage, and mac and cheese. Other sides on their menu are baked beans, coleslaw, festivals (deep-fried bread), fried okra, fried plantains, fries, green beans, greens, onion rings, pasta salad, potato salad, potato wedges, rice and peas, seasoned rice, and yams. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
COLUMBUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

WRDL: An occupied house, Ashland County's airport and journalism

ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Jan. 25 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Dillon Carr highlights Ashland news. Carr covered two of the news site's top stories. The first...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

