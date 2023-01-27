Read full article on original website
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
Here’s how much home prices have changed in N.J. in the last 12 months
The price of a single family home in New Jersey rose in 2022 but gains were single-digit after two years of double-digit growth, according to data from New Jersey Realtors. The median sales price statewide in December was $455,000, up 3.4% from January 2022, when it was $440,000. The median...
New Jersey's Housing Voucher Program Offers Chance for 20,000 Households to Secure Affordable Housing
A total of 20k households will be selected in the random lottery, enabling those households to be added to the Section 8 housing voucher for low-income housing. Apply by Feb. 3.
Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just dropped a half million dollars on a new fleet of gas-guzzling SUVs for himself and his inner circle in Trenton, but he wants the average New Jerseyan to go green. And it’s going to cost over $1.4 trillion, according to state legislators and a report released on Tuesday. Affordable Energy for New Jersey claims Murphy’s local version of the Green New Deal will have extreme sticker shock for New Jersey residents. Related: Testa Calls Purchase of SUVs with Pandemic Funds to Chauffeur Democrat Leaders Disturbing “Two years ago, Affordable Energy for The post Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know
February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
NJ city ranked best in the country for first-time homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey
JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. “The bill doesn’t specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone’s mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but The post NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
More portions of New Jersey's 'sensitive places' gun law blocked at parks and casinos: Judge
A federal judge on Monday placed a temporary restraining order on portions of New Jersey's recently enacted bans on carrying guns in public "sensitive places" such as parks, beaches, and casinos but left in place other restrictions. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb in Camden, New Jersey, came after a...
Op-Ed: NJ DEP must rethink proposed settlement on Ciba-Geigy site in Toms River
Does BASF, the current owner of this Superfund site, really deserve a sweet deal?. With the possible exception of ocean dumping, no issue at the New Jersey Shore has ever exceeded in intensity the public concern generated by Ciba-Geigy, the industrial site that is today a not-yet-healed Superfund site in the heart of Toms River.
Murphy says using COVID funds to buy SUVs to carry state officials was not ‘illegitimate’
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday defended his administration’s decision to use half a million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid to buy eight SUVS to carry him and other officials around New Jersey, saying he doesn’t believe it was an “illegitimate” expense. The $522,783 purchase drew...
Cut food waste in NJ landfills to slash greenhouse gas emissions
New Jersey wants to limit the amount of organic waste being dumped in landfills across the state, a goal touted as another step in its fight to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change. The Senate Environment and Energy Committee voted 3–2 to approve a bill that aims...
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
Challenges persist for social equity applicants in NJ cannabis market
NJ resident opens first legal marijuana store in NYC by someone with prior marijuana conviction. Many social equity applicants in New Jersey say they still face challenges trying to convert their conditional cannabis license to an annual one. The process has sparked debate over the length of time it takes to begin recreational marijuana sales in the Garden State.
Why lawmakers take another swing at changing NJ’s liquor license laws
Gov. Murphy raised the issue in his State of the State address. Two prominent lawmakers have proposed legislation. Spurred by Gov. Phil Murphy’s pledge to support reform, lawmakers are working on changing the state’s liquor licensing laws that have remained largely unchanged since the years just following Prohibition.
All NJ Harmon stores now closing as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles
UNION — The entire Harmon chain of stores has begun shutting down for good, as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. continues to struggle with its massive debt. Additional closures were first announced by the Union based company on Friday. The remaining 30 Harmon stores statewide had going out of...
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
