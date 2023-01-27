ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Shore News Network

Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just dropped a half million dollars on a new fleet of gas-guzzling SUVs for himself and his inner circle in Trenton, but he wants the average New Jerseyan to go green. And it’s going to cost over $1.4 trillion, according to state legislators and a report released on Tuesday. Affordable Energy for New Jersey claims Murphy’s local version of the Green New Deal will have extreme sticker shock for New Jersey residents. Related: Testa Calls Purchase of SUVs with Pandemic Funds to Chauffeur Democrat Leaders Disturbing “Two years ago, Affordable Energy for The post Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know

February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.
Shore News Network

NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey

JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. “The bill doesn’t specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone’s mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but The post NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Cut food waste in NJ landfills to slash greenhouse gas emissions

New Jersey wants to limit the amount of organic waste being dumped in landfills across the state, a goal touted as another step in its fight to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change. The Senate Environment and Energy Committee voted 3–2 to approve a bill that aims...
Gothamist

SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

