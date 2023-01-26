ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

‘Dragons’ show to bring fantasy to life in Lima

By Jacob Espinosa
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172Nzy_0kU1cMe100
Dragons and Mythical Beasts will come to the Civic Center Sunday.

LIMA — Something straight out of fantasy will make its way to Lima Sunday afternoon.

“Dragons and Mythical Beasts,” a show featuring spectacular puppets, will take the Veterans Memorial Civic Center stage at 3 p.m. Sunday and it promises to be special for the entire family.

“We are always happy to be able to present quality programming for the entire family at a price the whole family can afford to attend,” said Civic Center CEO Abe Ambroza via email. “This show does an incredible job of letting your imagination take over and believe what it would be like to be in the same room as these larger-than-life imaginary creatures. I hope all in attendance — parents and kids — allow themselves to get lost in the artistry and creativity of this show.”

Among the beasts that families will be able to witness being brought to life during the show are a unicorn, a stone troll, a Japanese Baku and, of course, a dragon.

Writer and co-director Derek Bond said in a release that he wanted to create an experience based in mythology, but focused on more than just violence.

“I wanted to create a storyline that could show there are other heroic qualities, not just violence,” he said. “One that could make everyone in the audience feel like they’ve been on an adventure, and become a hero themselves.”

Bond, who directed the show with Laura Cubitt, called her a fantastic puppet and movement director.

“I might suggest a ‘beat’ of the story that we need to tell, and then we will break that down into the creature’s thoughts, and then Laura breaks that down into how the puppeteers should move the puppet,” he said. “Some of the puppets are like four blindfolded people all driving one car — one has the steering wheel, one has the accelerator, and so on — so you need someone to see the whole picture from the outside and give useful, clear information to the puppeteers.”

Bond said that he took inspiration for the show from properties he was obsessed with as a child, like “The Lord of the Rings,” “Dungeons and Dragons” and Norse mythology, and he hopes that the audience takes away a similar inspiration from his show.

“I hope that audiences feel inspired by it, maybe to create their own mythical creatures or to find out more about the myths behind the creatures in the show,” he said. “I hope it sparks imaginations, brings people together and encourages them to be kind to each other.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Dragons and Mythical Beasts

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at http://www.limaciviccenter.com.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Bringing whiskey home

LIMA — A new Lima business is inviting you to raise a glass to toast their efforts. Local native Lee Schmiedebusch brings the experience of whiskey tasting to Main St. Purple Feet Wine Boutique hosted the Allen County Whiskey Society on Saturday afternoon. The event was held at 230 N. Main St..
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Despite cold snap, Tropical Cafe holds grand opening

LIMA — Diners seeking something lighter have a new reason to head to Lima’s east side. Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 1570 Harding Highway had a ribbon cutting Friday. With more than 1100 locations nationwide, Tropical Smoothie Cafe had previously only been as close to Lima as Findlay, Defiance, Bowling Green and Troy.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Marquez appointed branch manager

DEFIANCE—Premier Bank has appointed Isaac Marquez as Branch Manager of the Lima Shawnee office. Marquez, who brings 12 years of management experience with him, will lead his team to ensure remarkable customer and colleague experience, drive growth and represent the bank in the Lima community, all while developing business and community relationships.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25

Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

ONU announces dean’s list

ADA — The following students from Allen County were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2022 at Ohio Northern University:. Elida: Devin Baker, Sophia Fields, John Foust, Bailey Gibson, Kelsey Goodman, Gunnar Kuhn, Sara Phipps, Roy Sterling, Thomas Williamson; Harrod: Nicholas Baughman, Noah Brown, Alexander Burkholder, Schuyler Caprella, Dalton Clum, Kasey Reneau, Lewis Schafer, Faith Sealscott, Gracie Shepherd- Frisby, James Stager, Lauren Williams, Tyler Clum; Lima: Harleigh Bellmann, Brenton Brock, Aaron Brown, Caiden Bush, Chandler Clark, Kaitlyn Collins, Jacob Cowan, Lucille Deters, Anthony Golden, Kelley Hale, Amari Junkins, Olivia Kesner, Kyler Lampton, Shelby Marsteller, Ainsley Miller, Daniel Painter, Anthony Parker, Hailey Robey, Austin Sakemiller, Noah Schneider, Daniel Siatkosky, Charles Spyker, Carlie VanMeter, Jackson Walsh, Madisen Williams, Peyton Wilson, Kaden Wince, Carson Wireman, Grace Wood, Emma Widmer; Spencerville: Luke Falke, Makenna Lehman, Mallory Orick, Miranda Soto; Delphos: Gavin Fittro, Lucas Metcalfe, Allison Miller, Addison Mueller, Kevin Pohlman, Tyler Ruda, Jared Wurst; Bluffton: Trent Howard, Melina Meza, Jesse Montel, Samuel Pittsenbarger, Luke Shadle, Christian Groman, Isaac Strahan.
ADA, OH
The Lima News

Buroker named to Citizens board

LIMA — Darrell Buroker was named to the Citizens National Bank board of directors. He replaces retiring member Steve McFadden. Darrell began his banking career with Citizens National Bank in 1986 as a loan officer. He was promoted to VP, Lima City Executive and opened a new branch office in Lima in 1993, was named VP and Director of Commercial Loans in 2001 and was eventually elevated to the Executive VP/Chief Lending Officer role in 2006.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing

LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
Steel Ohio Media

No Public Updates on Murdered Businessman

A Springfield, Ohio business owner Thomas (Tom) Gill was murdered in his SUV on January 5, 2023, near the intersection of Kenton and Burt St. in Springfield, Ohio. On January 9, 2023, a candlelight vigil was held for Gill included in attendance was Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett, Chief of Police Allison Elliott, Assistant Mayor Rob Rue, employees, and many members of the community. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the family of Mr. Gill held a public memorial service in which many members of the community paid their final respects to a man that night, one week after his murder would have celebrated his 25th year in business. Thomas Gill Obituary.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
13abc.com

Man takes police on 40-mile pursuit, police say.

OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after it fled the scene of a traffic stop Saturday at 9:36 p.m. OPD’s press release says the officers stopped the vehicle on North Perry Street near Walmart for a traffic violation. The driver from Troy, Ohio then fled the scene almost hitting an officer.
OTTAWA, OH
13abc.com

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wktn.com

Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash

A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order

SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
234
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy