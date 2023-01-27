ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Weaver High honors Jessie McCormack

Anniston Star
 4 days ago
Weaver High School students joined others throughout Calhoun County who wore orange on Friday in honor of Alexandria Elementary School student Jessie Taylor McCormack. Orange was the favorite color of the six-year-old who was laid to rest Friday afternoon. Courtesy photo

