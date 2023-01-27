What is it? A big stone “O” and a complete lack of foresight. Where is it? Close your eyes and imagine being the kind of person who has £1,450 a month to spend on rent. This could be you, if you get just one additional job on top of your already existing job that paid you slightly more than your current actual salary. Where, in the entire city, would you spend that grand and a half? Open your eyes. You’re in North Acton.

