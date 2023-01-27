MISSOULA, Mont. — This week I wanted to share a life hack that has been a game changer for me personally. Today we have a few motivational tips for those who may need a little push to get excited about your exercise routine. To start, consider mixing things up and try something new that could be fitting with your personality. Next, a new play list can always help, think about the songs that make you happy or pump you up. Another thing to try is shifting your mentality. We often say that we have to work out when we should look at this as a privilege that we get to do it. Now, this may sound silly but for me, a cute exercise outfit and laying it out can get me motivated and finally if you need a hand when it comes to your life motivation, we have pros here to help.

