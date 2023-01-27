Read full article on original website
Missoula officials report spike in false reports of unshoveled sidewalks
MISSOULA, Mont. — City officials in Missoula say they're seeing a spike in false reports of property owners not shoveling their sidewalks. The city said it takes time for staff to write the violation, and it could lead to an unwarranted assessment on a property owner's tax bill. Officials...
Glacier opens vehicle reservations this Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier National Park is reminding visitors that vehicle reservations become available this Wednesday at 8 a.m. Mountain time. Reservations are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road west side entrances and the North Fork area from May 26 through Sept. 10. Starting July 1, vehicle reservations are required to...
Winter BrewFest returns to Missoula this February
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 12th annual Winter BrewFest returns to the Garden City with music, food trucks and spirits. This year, there will be more than 40 taps of Montana craft beers, ciders and seltzers. The event features food trucks, burn barrels, a wine and mimosa bar and a...
Traffic delayed on I-90, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident on Interstate 90 has caused delays in east bound lanes at mile marker 118, east of Missoula. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
Missoula Co., first responders give out 175 carbon monoxide detectors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County and first responders gave out 175 carbon monoxide detectors to local residents as part of a campaign to raise awareness about the colorless and odorless gas. County officials are working to get more and will notify people when they're back in stock and ready...
Organizers announce $5 million in funding for Missoula butterfly house
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium and the Healthy Acres Healthy Communities Foundation raised some hefty donations. Organizers announced on Tuesday they received $5.3 million in private funding toward Missoula's first butterfly house at the Gerald W. Marks Exploration Center and Rocky Mountain Gardens. Construction is...
Frenchtown Rural Fire responds to rollover crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is responding to a single vehicle rollover near mile marker 75 on Interstate 90. Crews ask drivers to slow down and move over.
Missoula officials warn seniors about Medicare scam
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office are warning Montanans about a scam alert from Montana Senior Medicare Patrol. If anyone receives a call claiming to be from Medicare about receiving an arthritis kit, they should report it to the SMP.
Missoula City Council to discuss Higgins Corridor proposal
MISSOULA, Mont. — After two years of studying and seeking public comment, a plan to transform the Higgins Corridor is now before Missoula City Council. Missoula's Department of Public Works and Mobility presented the preferred project, which stretches from Brooks to Broadway and aims to showcase the Higgins Corridor as the heart of downtown.
DEQ seeks public comment on motor vehicle wrecking facility in Missoula Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Environmental Quality drafted an environmental assessment for a motor vehicle wrecking facility in Missoula County, and officials are seeking public comment on the proposal. The proposed wrecking facility would be near the airport on a 17-acre parcel in Missoula County. "We have a...
Doing Better Business: Scammers ready to exploit broken hearts, hopeless romantics
MISSOULA, Mont. — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, but experts warn that more and more bad actors are after anything but true love. The National Retail Federation reports consumers spent around $24 billion dollars on Valentines day last year, which would make last year the second highest year on record.
Missoula nonprofit achieves accreditation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula nonprofit AniMeals achieved accreditation by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance for meeting key standards of board oversight, finances, results reporting and fundraising appeals. The accreditation signifies that AniMeals is deserving of donor trust because of their well-run organization.
DEQ seeks public comment on mining permit for Marvin Rehbein Gravel pit site
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment draft for the Marvin Rehbein Gravel Pit site on the Flathead Reservation. The opencut mining permit application would allow gravel to be mined on the over 157-acre site near Arlee in Lake...
6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
Motivate Your Monday: Motivational tips for an exercise routine
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week I wanted to share a life hack that has been a game changer for me personally. Today we have a few motivational tips for those who may need a little push to get excited about your exercise routine. To start, consider mixing things up and try something new that could be fitting with your personality. Next, a new play list can always help, think about the songs that make you happy or pump you up. Another thing to try is shifting your mentality. We often say that we have to work out when we should look at this as a privilege that we get to do it. Now, this may sound silly but for me, a cute exercise outfit and laying it out can get me motivated and finally if you need a hand when it comes to your life motivation, we have pros here to help.
Missoula Co. commissioners to consider establishing housing innovation fund
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week, Missoula County commissioners will consider adopting a resolution to establish a housing innovation fund. The fund would support projects and programs addressing housing and affordability in the county. Commissioners will discuss the resolution at their public meeting on Thursday. Missoula County released the following...
Local school nurse receives grant from DPHHS
MISSOULA, Mont. — A local school nurse received a $1,000 Department of Public Health and Human Services school health grant to contribute to staff CPR and first aid training in the Whitehall School District. Registered nurse Krista Glaus provides nursing services to the Whitehall School District and was among...
Money Cents: Making a budget
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week’s financial tip is for those who are wondering if it’s necessary to create a budget. The simple answer is while it may not be necessary, it can be a game changer when it comes to your finances for both short- and long-term planning. Creating a budget paints a very clear picture of your financial situation. Have you ever had that moment where you ask yourself at the end of the month, “man where is all my money going?, or what did I spend my money on this month?”
