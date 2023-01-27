Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
umassathletics.com
Four Student-Athletes Tabbed UMass Student-Athletes Of The Week
AMHERST, Mass. - University of Massachusetts's Sam Breen of women's basketball, RJ Luis of men's basketball, Rose Wagner of women's track and field, and Caroline Mahoney of women's swim and dive have been selected as this week's UMass Student-Athletes of the Week, as announced on Tuesday. The four Minutemen and Minutewomen will be honored at this week's UMass Athlete Luncheon on Wednesday afternoon at the Worcester Dining Common.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
Off-duty Chelmsford firefighter helps save hockey player in cardiac arrest
HUDSON, N.H. – A Chelmsford firefighter is being lauded for his quick actions that helped save a life after a player collapsed during a hockey game.Hudson, New Hampshire Fire Cpt. Kevin Grebinar said that Chelmsford firefighter Josh Abbott was playing in game at Cyclones Ice Hockey Arena Sunday when another player suffered cardiac arrest.Abbott and other players on the ice immediately performed CPR. The group also used an on-site defibrillator unit to help restore the man's heart rhythm.By the time firefighters arrived, the player was conscious and alert."Firefighter Abbott calmly applied his knowledge, skills, abilities and professionalism to perform lifesaving rescue efforts to the injured man," Grebinar wrote in a letter to Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan. "Based on these immediate actions led by Firefighter Abbott, Hudson Fire personnel were able to transport a conscious, alert and breathing patient to a local hospital for further cardiac care."
hot969boston.com
Boston’s BEST Bakeries!
BEST bakeries, you tap the breaks. It’s a hard STOP. My Dad had a thing for bakeries. If you could tailgate a bakery the morning they were to release the latest baked goods, he’d do it. Dad and the owners of Crown Bakery in Worcester were on a first name basis.
Daily Free Press
Woman trapped under Green Line at Boston University Central Friday night
A 20-year-old woman was in “critical condition” after being trapped under a Green Line train car on Friday night at Boston University Central station. The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. and was not caused by any mechanical error or at the fault of an MBTA employee, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
hot969boston.com
‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts
Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
iheart.com
Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train
BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
nbcboston.com
VIRAL VIDEO: Lawrence Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
18-year-old, juvenile, charged in connection with triple stabbing near Boston school
A Dorchester teen and a juvenile were arraigned in court Tuesday, accused of stabbing three TechBoston students after a fight near the school just 24 hours prior.
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
Drive time on Mass. Pike skyrockets following crash in Brighton
The drive time on a section of the Massachusetts Turnpike skyrocketed Monday morning following a crash in Brighton.
3 people stabbed near school in Dorchester
BOSTON - Three people were stabbed near a school in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Boston Police said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets. Boston Police said the three people who were stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. The area is right near TechBoston Academy, a playground, and a YMCA. Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said some students were involved in the incident. "What happened today is incredibly tragic as we continue to see youth violence happening in our community," Skipper said. "National and State statistics all remind us of how much...
hot969boston.com
2 Big Lottery Winners Came From The Same Boston Area Grocery Store
Coincidence? Two big money winners over the past few weeks bought their winning tickets at the same place. If you need to pick up some groceries, we hear the produce selection is top notch and there’s plenty of free parking at the Wegman’s in Chestnut Hill. But you’re probably going to head straight to the lottery counter.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager, 13, Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight In Boston
Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in broad daylight in Boston as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood. Tyler was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police re…
