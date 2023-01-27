Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married: 'It Was Perfect'
"Everything happens for a reason, people. I am officially off the market." Rita Ora is finally confirming rumors she tied the knot with Taika Waititi. During an appearance on the "Heart Breakfast with Jame Theakston and Amanda Holden", the 32-year-old "Posion" singer revealed she and the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director exchanged vows.
NME
Watch Rita Ora’s hyperreal new video for her single ‘You Only Love Me’
Rita Ora has shared the new music video for her single ‘You Only Love Me’ – you can watch the clip below. The track, which was also released today (January 27), was co-written by the singer and produced by Lewis Thompson, and was “inspired by her personal experience of feeling vulnerable at the very start of a romantic journey”.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’s Fritz Hager Debuts New Music Video for Song ‘Caroline’
American Idol Season 20 star Fritz Hager has released the official music video for his song “Caroline,” which he debuted earlier this month. The video takes the same funny approach as the song, as the lyrics are acted out on camera with Hager narrating. Fritz Hager Releases New...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Star Courtney Hadwin Teases Her Debut Single on TikTok
America’s Got Talent Season 13 singer Courtney Hadwin recently took to her TikTok account to share a snippet of new music with her fans. The 18-year-old teased that the song is “coming soon.” This will be Hadwin’s debut single. Courtney Hadwin Teases New Music for Fans...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The “In Ha Mood” Music Video
There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
Drake celebrated his mom's birthday alongside his little one and father Dennis Graham over the weekend Drake's mom started from the bottom (as a baby) and now she's here (as a grandma)! The hip-hop titan, 36, celebrated his mother Sandi Graham's birthday over the weekend alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis — and it was full of memorable family moments. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drizzy saluted his mom for raising him, and shared a collection of photos from the celebration. RELATED: Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring...
Selena Gomez says ‘shaky’ hands are a side-effect of her lupus medication after fans raise concern
Selena Gomez has reiterated her lupus diagnosis to fans after they pointed out how her hands were “shaking” in a recent TikTok video.The 30-year-old singer-songwriter shared a makeup and skincare tutorial the social media platform earlier this month, paired with Miley Cyrus’ song “Never Be Me”.In the clip, the Only Murders in the Building actor’s hands appeared to be unsteady as she applied a skincare product to a sponge.Worried fans commented on the video after noticing her hands were shaking. One person wrote: Why areeeee you shaking so bad @selenagomez Are…..you ok….?Another added: “I hope you’re okay babe. You’re...
ETOnline.com
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
talentrecap.com
Seal, Kelly Clarkson Miserably Failed to Remember Their Duet Song Years Ago
America’s Got Talent guest judge Seal and Kelly Clarkson recently reflected on their performance together over a decade ago. Apparently, while they knew how amazing the moment was, they couldn’t recall the song they sang at the time. Seal, Kelly Clarkson Couldn’t Remember The Song They Sang Together...
talentrecap.com
Teen Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean Impresses in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared an early release performance from 13-year-old ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean, who previously won Romania’s Got Talent Season 11. In the clip, she shares that AGT winner Terry Fator inspired her to pursue ventriloquism. Ana-Maria Mărgean Wows in AGT: All-Stars Early Release.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Hypebae
Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update
Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
See the Nipsey Hussle Tribute in 'You People' With Lauren London
Late rapper Nipsey Hussle was subtly remembered in scenes from the Netflix movie, which stars his partner London.
Diddy Shares Sweet Photos of 3-Month-Old Baby Daughter Love: 'I'm Big Love! She's Baby Love!'
Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs in December Sean "Diddy" Combs is loving dad life! The rapper, 53, shared a series of sweet photographs of his 3-month-old baby daughter Love Sean on his Instagram account Saturday. Love can be seen in the first image sitting in a stroller wearing a patterned shirt and orange bib, before she is then captured in the second pic sitting on an unidentified woman's lap in just a diaper. "IM BIG LOVE! She's BABY LOVE!!!"...
Lauren London Wears A Cute Little Black Dress To ‘The Night Show’
Lauren London and Jonah Hill didn't start off on the right foot when they first met on the set of Netflix's 'You People.'
SheKnows
18 of Meghan Markle’s Post-Royal Fashion Moments That Took Our Breath Away
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle has undergone a style evolution — from Hollywood actress to senior royal and swiftly back to a private citizen. That means her fashions have also changed after no longer being bound by those strict wardrobe protocols handed down by the palace. The Duchess of Sussex has never abandoned her love for a neutral palette, but she has added a touch of California casual into her closet now that her role in the public eye has shifted.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
