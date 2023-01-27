Read full article on original website
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Nice weather today if you're a fan of clouds & cool winter temps. Showers likely with a chance for thunderstorms tomorrow PM to early Friday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Dense fog has been causing travel troubles...
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Watch out for foggy travel in our region this morning. Here's a quick hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect through this evening in South MS. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Highs in the lower 70s for much...
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Several counties upgraded to ice storm warming while snow and ice threats move southward
National Weather Service offices in Jackson and Memphis have upgraded winter weather advisories across a large portion of Mississippi for tonight through Thursday morning. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly in areas that receive accumulating ice, causing dangerous driving conditions. As of this afternoon, the ice threat stretches all the way...
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
Portions of Northeast Louisiana to be under Winter Weather Advisory starting January 31st at 6 PM
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. announced that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from January 31, 2023, at 6 PM, to February 1, 2023, at 9 AM for portions of Northeast Louisiana. According to officials, temperatures will fall to near freezing in the evening of […]
Mississippi Skies: Ice, falling temps, and plenty of rain expected across the state
As the old joke says, today is a “full coverage insurance day” on Mississippi’s highways. From icing in northern Mississippi to rain across the state to dense fog in the southern region, it’s certainly a day to be cautious driving no matter where in the state. If you’re traveling anywhere north or west of Mississippi, be sure to check road conditions. Mississippi is only getting the edge of the ice storm this time, but many of our neighbors face a crippling ice storm. Expect possible road closures and airline cancellations in Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, and other places in the wider region.
There’s a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY thru Wednesday morning
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – A mixed bag of winter weather develops tonight and lingers through mid-morning Wednesday. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch or less...
With winter weather expected in northern counties, motorists should use caution
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Severe winter weather does not hit Mississippi often, but when it does, you should be prepared. The risk of rain and freezing conditions is coming up this week and that increases the risk of icy roads. There are several steps you can take to keep yourself...
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
Mississippi Skies: Rain, chance of severe weather today; wintry weather next week?
We’re keeping an eye on two systems over the next couple of days across the Magnolia State. First up, parts of southern Mississippi could have some severe storms and even a tornado or two today. On Tuesday, our friends to the north are being advised of the potential for freezing rain. Right now, the risk ends at the state line, but any change could bring that risk into northern Mississippi. We’ll update on that potential with our next Mississippi Skies post.
Mississippi Skies: Ice accumulations threaten parts of the state while others watch flooding rivers
Just as we mentioned as a possibility yesterday, the ice accumulation threat has moved across the state line into northern Mississippi. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a statement that includes the potential of up to half-an-inch of ice from Clarksdale to Batesville and Oxford to Corinth. The threat will come in two waves and ends Wednesday morning.
Mississippi Skies: Window opening for better chance of severe storms, flash flooding
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to make those happen. Although northern parts of the state will begin to see clouds moving in, most of the rain holds off until tonight. Although we’ve been expecting a chilly rain for tonight and Sunday for several days,...
Alabama schools delay start due to winter weather threat on Wednesday, Feb. 1
Several Alabama school systems have announced plans to delay starting times on Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to the threat of winter weather. Colbert County Schools – Delayed 3 hours Wednesday. Florence City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday. Franklin County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday. Lauderdale County Schools...
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s. Meanwhile, “galloping” powerlines threatened to knock out power to even more people. Entergy Arkansas reported 7,582 customers were without electricity at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31....
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Some roadways beginning to ice over
The Mississippi Department of Transportation cautioned some north Mississippi roadways and highways have started to ice over, especially on bridges and overpasses. Icy conditions have been reported in DeSoto and Tunica counties this morning, and several counties remain under winter weather advisories. More counties could experience icy conditions on roadways before the system moves out of the region.
Mississippi Skies: Don’t put away those coats and umbrellas yet
Mississippi will finally start drying out a little today, but it’s still going to be cold and breezy across the state. Clouds will hang around much of the region this morning, but many of us should see some sunshine by this afternoon. Don’t get too accustomed to the sun, though. The National Weather Service is forecasting quite a bit of rain beginning this weekend and lasting a few days and nights.
Commuters get mooooving experience after bull gets loose on stretch of Mississippi interstate
Monday evening’s commute was a moooooving experience for some Mississippi drivers as emergency personnel attempted to corral a bull that got loose on the interstate. Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department alerted drivers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Hardy Street that emergency crews were attempting the corral the bull.
I-110 south near Rodriguez Street a traffic challenge
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The on-ramp from Rodriguez Street to I-110 south has been the spot of numerous accidents in the past few months. The wrecks haven’t necessarily happened on the on-ramp, but just past that, as drivers try to merge onto the highway and get over Back Bay.
