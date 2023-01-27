Boeing is delivering its last ever B747 to cargo airline Atlas Air today. The final airplane, a B747-8 freighter, is the 1,574th manufactured during 55 years of production. Boeing said in a press release on January 24: “Thousands of people – including current and former employees as well as customers and suppliers – will celebrate the final delivery in the factory constructed to produce the iconic widebody with the distinctive hump.”

17 HOURS AGO