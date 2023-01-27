Read full article on original website
aircargonews.net
Singapore Changi Airport sees cargo volumes fall
Singapore Changi Airport has released data for traffic that moved through the gateway in December and right across 2022. In December, it handled 153,000 tonnes of airfreight, down by 17% on the same month of 2021. The airport operator, Changi Airport Group (CAG), attributed the decline in cargo flow to...
aircargonews.net
PML Kenya buys vacuum cooler for cool chain management at JKIA
Perishables logistics specialist PML Kenya has spent $300,000 on a new vacuum cooler located at the Mitchell Cotts air cargo terminal at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi. The equipment was commissioned on December 13 last year, before going into use in January. The Weber Next Gen EU8 EP vacuum...
aircargonews.net
Royal Schiphol Group changes management structure amid turbulence
Royal Schiphol Group (RSG) will change the current board of directors (DT) into a broader operational executive team as Amsterdam Airport Schiphol faces continued controversy. From 1 February, the executive team of Royal Schiphol Group consists of Ruud Sondag, chief executive; Robert Carsouw, chief financial officer; Patricia Vitalis, operations; Sybren Hahn, asset management; Arthur Reijnhart, commercial; and Esmé Valk, HR.
aircargonews.net
Boeing delivers last ever Boeing 747 to Atlas
Boeing is delivering its last ever B747 to cargo airline Atlas Air today. The final airplane, a B747-8 freighter, is the 1,574th manufactured during 55 years of production. Boeing said in a press release on January 24: “Thousands of people – including current and former employees as well as customers and suppliers – will celebrate the final delivery in the factory constructed to produce the iconic widebody with the distinctive hump.”
aircargonews.net
Liege Airport limits are set
Liege Airport will be restricted to 55,000 movements per year by the Walloon Government but there is room for negotiation. The Walloon Government has now decided on the terms of the 20-year environmental permit that was first contested by the cargo specialist in September 2022, because of limits on flights and noise.
