'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'
"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
EW.com
Jason Segel is totally down for a How I Met Your Father cameo: 'Those people changed my life'
Raise a glass: Jason Segel is down to bar-hop from MacLaren's Pub to Pemberton's Bar again. The actor starred as the goofy, affable, and overall nice guy Marshall Eriksen on the beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons. Now he has revealed that he'd be open to reprising the character for a cameo on its Hulu spin-off series, How I Met Your Father, if the opportunity presents itself. The reason? He loves the team behind it.
Where Was Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s ‘Shrinking’ Filmed?
'Shrinking' takes place in sunny California, but where was the AppleTV+ series filmed? Here's everything to know about the comedy.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Why Hasn't Jane Tennant's Daughter Been on 'NCIS: Hawaii' This Season? Here's What We Know
Season 2 of CBS’s hit show NCIS: Hawai'i continues to captivate fans of the NCIS universe. The series follows a team of naval criminal investigators who operate in Hawaii. Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, the Special Agent in Charge. In Season 1 of the crime-fighting drama, we were...
Why Ben Gazzara Was Never Seen on a ‘Frasier’ Episode: His Spectacularly Weird Request
'Frasier' offered legendary actor Ben Gazzara a role on one episode of the 'Cheers' spinoff. Had Gazzara not made this demand, they would've hired him.
Debra Jo Rupp Didn't Even Realize That '70s Show Was Set In The Same Decade
"That '70s Show" feels like a perfect sitcom title. It's kind of funny, and it immediately sets the show apart from others of its ilk. While something like "Friends" feels like it could encapsulate virtually any sitcom that follows a specific friend group, there was only one show at the time that was set during the 1970s. Audiences knew that if they wanted a retro throwback to a bygone era, they had to tune into Fox to see Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and his friends make references to the disco decade.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)
Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
The "That '90s Show" Creators Revealed An Adorable Moment That Happened Between Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis While Filming
"I looked around and I was in the Forman basement with my wife staring up at the [lighting] grid, dressed as Jackie."
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Debra Jo Rupp Still Has This Item From the First Episode of ‘That ’70s Show’
"That 70s Show" actor Debra Jo Rupp still has this one important item from the first episode of the series.
WHAS 11
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
WHAS 11
'Star Trek: Picard' Final Season Trailer Reveals Two New Characters
Star Trek: Picard debuted its official trailer for the third and final season on Sunday, revealing two new characters who will be joining in on Jean-Luc Picard's adventures. The trailer, which played on CBS and Paramount+ during Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, introduced Outlander's Ed Speleers and 12 Monkeys' Todd Stashwick into the Star Trek universe.
Elite Daily
Jason Segel Is Ready To Make Marshall's Return In HIMYF Happen
The MacLaren’s gang is getting back together, one How I Met Your Father cameo at a time. Jason Segel is the latest How I Met Your Mother star to confirm he’s open to bringing back his character to meet the new generation of dating disasters. So, with Segel’s interest piqued, will Marshall appear in How I Met Your Father? It sounds pretty promising that the big-hearted lawyer will show up soon enough.
Everything to Know About Wolf Pack, the Supernatural Series by Teen Wolf Creator Jeff Davis
From the cast to the premiere date, here's what to know about the Paramount+ series executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is it a full moon, or are people just howling with excitement about the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack? Written and executive produced by the creator of Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, the show introduces a new a new supernatural mystery to fans of the 2011 series — and it's expected to be even darker and more intense than its predecessor. Wolf Pack...
