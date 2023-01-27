Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Amy From ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Admits She’s ‘Disappointed’ She’s Having a Baby Boy
It's a boy for Amy Slaton! The star of TLC's '1000-lb Sisters' learns the sex of her baby in a teaser for the show's upcoming episode.
Kenny Lattimore Welcomes Baby Girl With Judge Faith Jenkins
Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins have announced the arrival of their first child together—a baby girl named Skylar Leigh Lattimore. “Welcome to the world Skylar Leigh Lattimore!,” wrote the “For You” crooner, 52, on social media along with a heartwarming reveal video. “Our sweet, beautiful baby girl arrived last week and mom and baby are doing well! Faith, I marvel at your strength and resilience and am so happy our daughter has you as her guiding light in life. You are going to be the most incredible mother to our Skylar. Just like in this video, I think she’ll always...
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has welcomed a baby girl
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore is officially a dad as he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl. It was only announced recently that the couple were expecting, with a due date of 8 February. But the little one has come a few weeks early, with a rep...
‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show
Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons. Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back. “I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How...
bravotv.com
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
bravotv.com
Melissa Gorga Claps Back on a Claim Jacqueline Laurita Made About Melissa and Caroline Manzo
The beef between Melissa Gorga and Caroline Manzo isn’t exactly squashed, because according to the “On Display” singer, there was never any beef to begin with. In case you need a refresher, Caroline and Melissa appeared together on three seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey from 2011 to 2013. Caroline’s sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita, who appeared on six seasons of the show herself, had a shady response when a fan asked on Instagram about the status of Caroline and Melissa’s friendship.
Elle
Inside Keke Palmer's Fantastically Fun Baby Shower With Friends and Family
This weekend, star Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower, and it looked like an absolute blast. The Nope star shared many Instagram Stories of her night, which included delicious food, dancing, and lots of friends and family celebrating with them.
RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Seemingly Blames Gina & Emily For The Show’s Bad Ratings (Exclusive)
Vicki Gunvalson is making a return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 17, and she’s super excited for the “Tres Amigas” to be reunited. After a few years of some ups and downs — both on-camera and off — she, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are in a good spot again, and fans will see more of their shenanigans when the new season debuts later this year. But even though Vicki is happy to be back on the show, she isn’t a huge fan of her other co-stars.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot Ahead of Son's Birth
The actress announced during her SNL hosting debut in December that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson Keke Palmer is positively glowing at the thought of her baby boy arriving soon! On Saturday, the actress, 29, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, shared an Instagram carousel of a recent maternity photoshoot. In the shots, she is cradling her growing bump as she smiles at the camera. "A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play,"...
Baby Girl Alert! Shemar Moore Welcomes A Darling Daughter With Jesiree Dizon—‘Dreams Come True!’
Shemar Moore’s baby girl is officially here! The actor, 52, shared on Wednesday that he and his longtime love, Jesiree Dizon, welcomed their first child together. The bundle of joy was due on February 8, 2023, a significant date that marked three years since Moore’s mother passed on February 8, 2020. “Ya boy is officially […]
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
Popculture
Actor and Wife Welcome Baby Girl After Fertility Troubles
South Korean star Song Jae-hee and his wife, Ji So Yeon, welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this week. Song's talent agency shared the news on Jan. 20, hours after their daughter was born. The couple has been married since 2017 and were open about their struggles with infertility. "This...
Former ‘RHONJ’ star Caroline Manzo returns to TV in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
For years, Caroline Manzo was a mainstay of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”. After leaving the show, the fan favorite even got her own three-season network spinoff, “Manzo’d with Children.”. Manzo said she repeatedly rejected offers to rejoin the “RHONJ” cast. But now,...
WHAS 11
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
WHAS 11
Susan Sarandon Reacts to Daughter Eva Amurri Calling Her Upbringing a 'Circus' (Exclusive)
Susan Sarandon is opening up about her parenting style. The same month that Sarandon's daughter, Eva Amurri, described her upbringing as "a circus," the 76-year-old actress responded to the claim in an interview with ET's Matt Cohen. Amurri, 37, made her statement on TikTok, explaining, "People in the industry, who...
‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Amber Portwood ‘Has Not Been Fired’ By MTV Amid Rumored Ashley Jones Feud
The end of an era? Rumors are swirling that Teen Mom OG alum Amber Portwood was fired after an alleged feud with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter costar Ashley Jones, but In Touch can confirm that’s not the case. “She has not been fired,” a source tells In Touch...
bravotv.com
Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen React to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit
Lisa shared the news of her RHOBH departure after eight seasons on the show, adding, “I am excited for what is to come!”. After Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was confirmed last week, the news received some reactions from two important men in her life: Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen.
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Reveals New Baby Boy's Name
Bear Brown has been on a roller coaster of emotion in recent weeks. The Alaskan Bush People star has fallen out of love with the mother of his children, Raiven Brown, for what seems like the final time. The timing of the break up was not ideal because Brown also welcomed a baby boy, the couple's second.
WHAS 11
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
