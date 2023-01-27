Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet pics of Eddie Van Halen and son on late musician's birthday
Valerie Bertinelli is remembering her former husband Eddie Van Halen on his birthday, just over two years after his death from cancer at age 65. Bertinelli posted two black-and-white selfies, one of her with Van Halen, and one of the pair with their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, captioning the post with a single white heart.
See Photos of Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen Through the Years
Of all of the celebratory photo galleries we've done of rockers, this one hits a bit different. Eddie Van Halen was truly a one-of-a-kind musician, the type that only comes around every century or so. He possessed a knowledge and technique that made him comparable to the ingenious classical artists like Beethoven and Mozart. His demeanor was humble and cool, and he always had that huge smile on his face.
Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang Van Halen Remember Eddie Van Halen on His 68th Birthday: 'Love and Miss You'
Valerie Bertinelli remembered her ex-husband with a simple white heart, while son Wolfgang Van Halen shared a sweet message Eddie Van Halen's loved ones are paying tribute to the late rocker on what would have been his 68th birthday. The Van Halen guitarist's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, shared a sweet photo with his dad that featured Wolfgang — a musician just like Eddie — holding a guitar with his grinning father's arm around him. "Happy 68th Birthday Pop," he captioned the Instagram post. "Wish I could give you a big hug and...
Former Child Star Lisa Loring Dies at 64: TV's First "Wednesday Addams"
According to journalist Armando Tinoco at Deadline.com, Lisa Loring, best known for portraying the original Wednesday Addams on the 1960s supernatural sitcom, The Addams Family, in the mid-1960s, has passed away. She was 64.
Lisa Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams, dead at 64
Lisa Loring — who played the original Wednesday Addams character on the original “Addams Family” television show — has died. She was 64. Loring was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a “massive stroke,” her friend Laurie Jacobson said in a post on Facebook announcing the death. “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring,” Jacobson wrote. “4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days.” Loring’s family made the decision to remove the life support on Saturday and she passed overnight. Jacobson added: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Loring was just 6 years old when she played Wednesday from 1964-1966. She also appeared in the sitcom “The Pruitts of Southampton” and the epic CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Ringo Starr Called Out Paul McCartney’s Brother-in-Law at a Beatles Meeting Over a Shocking Request
Ringo Starr called out Paul McCartney’s brother-in-law at one of the final Beatles gatherings: 'I cannot believe what you are saying.'
Here's that Black Sabbath and Wham! mash-up your subconscious has probably always craved - and it's Geezer Butler-approved
"How do people come up with this stuff?" asks Black Sabbath legend Geezer
Cynthia Lennon ‘Barely Recognized’ John Lennon During His Relationship With Yoko Ono
Cynthia Lennon once said she barely recognized John Lennon after he started his relationship with Yoko Ono.
Benjamin Bratt Says His Wife of 20 Years 'Reminds Me Every Day How Lucky I Am'
The Poker Face star made Today host Hoda Kotb get a little misty as he shared the secrets of his marriage to actress Talisa Soto Benjamin Bratt has been married for more than 20 years, and he's just as smitten with his wife as he was on day one. While visiting Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, the 59-year-old actor let co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in on the key to his long-lasting marriage with actress Talisa Soto. "The secret is, we just dig each other,"...
Yoko Ono claims she takes 4-mile walks — despite being ‘wheelchair-bound’
Yoko Ono goes for 4-mile walks to beat depression. The 89-year-old widow of The Beatles’ John Lennon — who is said to be struggling with mobility issues — shared the practice she follows to keep a clear mind. “There’s something I do to get out of depression. I walk about 80 city blocks,” Ono, who lives in New York City, tweeted on Wednesday. “That gives me a real high.” The average length of a north-south block in Manhattan runs approximately 264 feet, which means there are about 20 blocks per mile, according to StreetEasy. That means Ono’s routine hot girl walks would be...
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney reveals ‘new face’ after feminisation surgery
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has shared her ‘new face’ following facial feminisation surgery, by recreating famous viral videos.The 26-year-old announced a brief social media break before Christmas, while she ‘healed’ from the treatment.The montage sees Mulvaney channel Swan Lake, Audrey Hepburn, and Karlie Kloss’ ‘look camp right in the eye’ photo from the Met Gala.“Oh my gosh hi, I missed you!” she says in the video, sporting soft facial features and bold makeup. “You know I have a flair for the dramatics. It’s so good, right?”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgeryWireless Festival 2023 releases tickets and lineupNadine Dorries’ previous attempt as TalkTV presenter resurfaces after show announced
Sean Penn & Ex Robin Wright’s Relationship Status Revealed After Public Outings: Report
Who says exes can’t be friends? Sean Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright have been seen out and about together on quite a few occasions recently, shortly after each split from their respective new spouses. Despite the recent outings, an insider close to the pair has revealed that they’re simply very close, according to a new report from People.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Harry Styles Ripped His Pants While Dancing At His Concert Last Night, And His Reaction Is Taking Me Out
It's a good thing he was wearing underwear.
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
