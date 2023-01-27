ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

'It was execution' - Rep. Eshoo addresses Half Moon Bay shootings on House floor

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzmoA_0kU1EcvV00

Half Moon Bay Shootings: Inside the mind of a mass shooter 02:45

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, spoke Friday on the floor of the House of Representatives about the fatal shooting of seven people at two farm sites in the Half Moon Bay area earlier in the week.

The seven victims who died in Monday's shootings have been identified as Zhishen Liu, 73, Aixiang Zhang, 74, Qizhong Cheng, 66, Jingzhi Lu, 64, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Yetao Bing, 43, and Jose Romero Perez, 38. A co-worker at one of the farms, Chunli Zhao, has been arrested and charged in the killings.

Eshoo, whose congressional district includes Half Moon Bay, talked on the House Floor about the coastal community being "as all-American as can be."

CALIFORNIA MASS SHOOTINGS

She said, "It's a bucolic community on the magnificent California coastside. It is known for its pumpkin festival, it's known for its Maverick competition in terms of surfers, but it's also for over a century been known for its floriculture and its agriculture."

Eshoo said the killings allegedly by Zhao were "intentional, it was targeted, it was execution. And children witnessed this."

She called on her fellow members of Congress to consider their conscience in the wake of the tragedy, one of dozens of mass shootings around the country already in the first few weeks of 2023.

"When the number one cause of death of children in our nation is from gun violence, we have to stop and examine our conscience," Eshoo said. "We say 'home of the brave, land of the free'—my prayer today is that we will be the home of the safe."

A candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Friday at Mac Dutra Plaza on Main Street in Half Moon Bay. More community memorial events are planned next week, according to the city.

The city's CARES Team is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. by calling 988 or (650) 713-5467 for anyone seeking mental health resources. The San Mateo County Crisis Response Team is also available to provide mental health assistance by calling (800) 686-0101.

Those interested in donating to an emergency drive created for farmworkers affected by the recent floods and mass shooting in Half Moon Bay can visit https://gofund.me/ff938946 . The group Farmworker Caravan, which helps farmworkers in the region, had raised more than $65,000 in the campaign as of late Friday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Half Moon Bay mass shooting: Community mourns slain farmworkers at memorial service

HALF MOON BAY -- It was another somber night in Half Moon Bay as the community once again gathered to mourn the victims of last week's mass shooting. People from across the community attended an interfaith memorial service including family members and friends of the victims. "I knew very closely one of the victims, Marciano Martinez but also I came because I'm a part of this community and I felt like I just had to be here tonight," said John McCardy, who attended the memorial service. A variety of faith leaders and local officials spoke. The service ended with them...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sfstandard.com

Man Deals Illegal Guns From Garage in Posh Bay Area Suburb

A Mill Valley man has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for illegally dealing firearms from his garage, the Northern California district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a release Monday. In a plea agreement, James William Palmer, 38, admitted to manufacturing and selling firearms for...
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Teen slain at Boulder Creek party identified by Santa Cruz investigators

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house party in the Santa Cruz Mountains turned violent when an 18-year-old Soquel teenager was shot to death, investigators said. “The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Rowan Parham of Soquel. Our hearts and condolences are with Rowan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic time,” the Santa Cruz […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?

Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions

Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose failed to investigate cheating claims amid unclear process

A newly-appointed San Jose councilmember faced allegations of cheating, but the city failed to investigate those claims. Three people claim Domingo Candelas, who was appointed to the District 8 San Jose City Council seat last week, cheated during the interview process by having access to questions ahead of time. The allegations stem from Candelas’ use of a tablet and phone before and during questioning.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Half Moon Bay shooting eyewitness: Alleged gunman Chunli Zhao 'was laughing'

HALF MOON BAY -- It was hard for Erlin Ortiz and her sister, Miriam Ortiz, to believe the horror that was unfolding in front of their eyes.The sisters pack mushrooms at the California Terra Gardens farm where alleged mass shooter Chunli Zhao is accused of killing four people.They were sitting in their car after their shift when they saw Zhao, who was about 40 feet away, pull a gun from a backpack, shout something in Mandarin to a fellow Chinese farmworker and then shoot the man, they told the Bay Area News Group.Zhao then shot a second worker, and gunned...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
beyondchron.org

Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
110K+
Followers
28K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy