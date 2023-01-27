ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crazy Rich Asians' Harry Shum Jr. Tells Us What He Can About The Planned Spinoff

By Adam Holmes
In the mid-credits scene of 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians , Gemma Chan’s Astrid Leong-Teo, who having freshly called it quits with her husband Michael and moved out with her son Cassian, locked eyes with a familiar individual, played by All My Life’s Harry Shum Jr., while attending the engagement party for Constance Wu’s Rachel Chu and Henry Golding’s Nick Young. This man was Astrid’s ex-boyfriend Charlie Wu, and in May 2022, it was announced that a Crazy Rich Asians spinoff starring Chan and Shum Jr. was in the works . Nearly a year later, the latter actor told CinemaBlend about where things stand with the upcoming movie.

I had the opportunity to speak with Harry Shum Jr. about his role as Brainiac 5 in the animated, direct-to-video DC move Legion of Super-Heroes , which follows the Aldis Hodge-led Green Lantern: Beware My Power as the latest entry in the Tomorrowverse continuity. As our conversation was wrapping up, I asked Shum Jr. if he had an update on how the Crazy Rich Asians spinoff is coming along, and he answered:

You remind me, I do have to make another call. A lot of people are really excited, especially with the wonderful work that the team behind CRA has been doing. I think at this point they’re writing it and trying to just get it right. So as far as I know now, I don’t know any concrete date of when it would go, but I’m just as excited as the audience to get this going.

Anyone who read the original Crazy Rich Asians novel by Kevin Kwan knew there were big things in store for Charlie Wu in the cinematic realm, as his and Astrid Leong-Teo’s relationship was explored in the follow-up novel China Rich Girlfriend . In fact, Charlie was originally supposed to have more screen time in the Crazy Rich Asians movie, with one of the deleted scene showing him and Astrid dancing at the engagement party. Ultimately Shum Jr.’s appearance ended up just being a cameo (which you can watch below), but originally the plan was for him and Gemma Chan to have an expanded presence in Crazy Rich Asians 2 .

Instead, this Crazy Rich Asians spinoff, which is being written by Barry’s Jason Kim, has been put into development, and Crazy Rich Asians 2 , which is now being written by Amy Wang , will continue with focusing on Rachel Chu and Nick Young. In other words, a two-pronged approach is being taken with adapting China Rich Girlfriend for film . From what Harry Shum Jr. has heard, the spinoff is still in the scripting stage, so it’ll likely be a while before it starts shooting. Nevertheless, like the general public, he’s eager to get the next chapter of Charlie’s journey with Astrid going, so once the next big piece of news concerning the Crazy Rich Asians spinoff’s is revealed, we’ll pass it along.

Until then, listen Harry Shum Jr.’s performance as Brainiac 5 in Legion of Super-Heroes when it comes out February 7 on Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment . You can also watch Shum Jr. playing Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan on Grey’s Anatomy , which will resume its 19th season Thursday, February 23 on ABC as part of the 2023 TV schedule .

