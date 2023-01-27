ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy Scout Troop 609 enjoy weekend at Camp Grimes (Photos)

Boy Scout Troop 609 of Statesville camped at Camp Grimes near Nebo on January 20-22. Scouts spent the weekend earning merit badges such as Space Exploration, Citizenship in Society and Railroading. Scouts who earned the Space Exploration Merit Badge learned about space pioneers, spacecraft, and rocket engines. Scouts investigated the...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Greens with Shaved Cheese

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roasted Sweet Potato and Greens with Shaved Cheese. 3 medium sweet potatoes - various colors are nice - blue, orange and Japanese white. 1/2 cup pistachios or chopped pecans (optional) 1/2 lb baby spinach or baby kale. 1 cup shaved (with a vegetable peeler) manchego or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Piedmont HealthCare improves workflow to reduce wait times for patients at Statesville Urgent Care

Piedmont HealthCare has implemented several innovative advancements to the PHC Urgent Care facility in Statesville. The administrative team has studied closely Urgent Care operations and identified areas for improvement to provide the “ideal” patient experience. The goal of the facility is to provide quality care delivered efficiently at an affordable rate.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says. The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27. Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student. Campbell...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Get the perfect front door from Pop's Discount Building Materials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The front door to your home plays a huge role in its curb appeal! Stand out from the rest and find something truly unique at Pop's Discount Building Materials. Sometimes they get a one-of-a-kind doors from Asian inspired or craftsman style. And with thousands in stock, you never know what you'll find!
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Bruce Anne Steadman

Bruce Anne Steadman passed away on January 28, 2023. She was born in Statesville, N.C., on December 31, 1967. She was a graduate of Starmount High School and Surry Community College. She worked as an LPN for the Yadkin County Health Department. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Paul...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lois Melinda Isenhour

Lois Melinda Isenhour, 88, of Iredell, N.C., passed away on January 29, 2023. She was born on June 17, 1934, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late John and Helen Childress Stutts. Lois was hard working, independent, and loved to learn new things. She retired from a successful career as...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers

Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Gas leak prompts road closures in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gas leak has prompted a road closure Monday afternoon in Concord, Concord Police said Monday. Drivers were encouraged to avoid Poplar Tent Road and Stagecoach Road due to a line rupture on Rock Hill Church Road. No time has been given for a resolution to the line rupture. […]
CONCORD, NC
tourcounsel.com

Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina

Eastridge Mall is a single level enclosed shopping mall in Casper, Wyoming. It is at the city's busiest intersection, east Second Street and southeast Wyoming Boulevard. It is one of three shopping malls in Wyoming. The mall is anchored by Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond.
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Concord man brings home nice check after hitting Powerball multiplier

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Concord man’s pockets are a little thicker after hitting the multiplier on a lottery ticket, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Concord resident Michael Kindley won a $100,000 prize on a $3 Powerball ticket. He claimed his prize Tuesday, which came to $71,259 after taxes. The overall Powerball jackpot […]
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death

Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles. Featuring John Carter, Dr. Jen Pope & Katherine Murphy. Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC

