FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell library staff, community partners conducting historical research on Green Street Cemetery
The Iredell County Public Library was recently awarded a $20,000 grant in order to conduct a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey of the Green Street Cemetery to verify the number of burials. This grant will help establish Green Street Cemetery as a designated historic site. The cemetery is believed to be...
iredellfreenews.com
Boy Scout Troop 609 enjoy weekend at Camp Grimes (Photos)
Boy Scout Troop 609 of Statesville camped at Camp Grimes near Nebo on January 20-22. Scouts spent the weekend earning merit badges such as Space Exploration, Citizenship in Society and Railroading. Scouts who earned the Space Exploration Merit Badge learned about space pioneers, spacecraft, and rocket engines. Scouts investigated the...
Charlotte fried chicken shop offering a year of free sandwiches to first guests
Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack is opening its second location at 11 a.m. Thursday. But if you’re one of the first 50 people in the restaurant on opening day, you’ll get a prize of “free chicken sandwiches for one year.”
WCNC
Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Greens with Shaved Cheese
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roasted Sweet Potato and Greens with Shaved Cheese. 3 medium sweet potatoes - various colors are nice - blue, orange and Japanese white. 1/2 cup pistachios or chopped pecans (optional) 1/2 lb baby spinach or baby kale. 1 cup shaved (with a vegetable peeler) manchego or...
iredellfreenews.com
Piedmont HealthCare improves workflow to reduce wait times for patients at Statesville Urgent Care
Piedmont HealthCare has implemented several innovative advancements to the PHC Urgent Care facility in Statesville. The administrative team has studied closely Urgent Care operations and identified areas for improvement to provide the “ideal” patient experience. The goal of the facility is to provide quality care delivered efficiently at an affordable rate.
WBTV
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says. The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27. Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student. Campbell...
WCNC
Get the perfect front door from Pop's Discount Building Materials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The front door to your home plays a huge role in its curb appeal! Stand out from the rest and find something truly unique at Pop's Discount Building Materials. Sometimes they get a one-of-a-kind doors from Asian inspired or craftsman style. And with thousands in stock, you never know what you'll find!
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
iredellfreenews.com
Bruce Anne Steadman
Bruce Anne Steadman passed away on January 28, 2023. She was born in Statesville, N.C., on December 31, 1967. She was a graduate of Starmount High School and Surry Community College. She worked as an LPN for the Yadkin County Health Department. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Paul...
iredellfreenews.com
Lois Melinda Isenhour
Lois Melinda Isenhour, 88, of Iredell, N.C., passed away on January 29, 2023. She was born on June 17, 1934, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late John and Helen Childress Stutts. Lois was hard working, independent, and loved to learn new things. She retired from a successful career as...
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Dispatch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
Publix sets date for Huntersville store opening
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — It seems Publix has set the date for its next supermarket opening in the region. According to its website, the grocer’s store at North Creek Village in Huntersville will have its grand opening on Feb. 8. It is the anchor tenant of North Creek Village,...
A Charlotte anti-toll lane voice has been sidelined. How much does that matter?
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham is one of the most vocal critics of the Interstate 77 express toll lanes in north Mecklenburg County. Cotham’s car has a bumper sticker: “Stop I-77 Tolls. Widen I-77.”. Her opposition didn’t stop the toll lanes from being built, but her populism was...
Gas leak prompts road closures in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gas leak has prompted a road closure Monday afternoon in Concord, Concord Police said Monday. Drivers were encouraged to avoid Poplar Tent Road and Stagecoach Road due to a line rupture on Rock Hill Church Road. No time has been given for a resolution to the line rupture. […]
tourcounsel.com
Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina
Eastridge Mall is a single level enclosed shopping mall in Casper, Wyoming. It is at the city's busiest intersection, east Second Street and southeast Wyoming Boulevard. It is one of three shopping malls in Wyoming. The mall is anchored by Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Concord man brings home nice check after hitting Powerball multiplier
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Concord man’s pockets are a little thicker after hitting the multiplier on a lottery ticket, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Concord resident Michael Kindley won a $100,000 prize on a $3 Powerball ticket. He claimed his prize Tuesday, which came to $71,259 after taxes. The overall Powerball jackpot […]
WBTV
A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death
Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles. Featuring John Carter, Dr. Jen Pope & Katherine Murphy. Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s...
How the nuclear industry is expanding in North Carolina and around the world
Recently, a siren went off at the McGuire Nuclear Station, northwest of Charlotte. Both Duke Energy and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said it was a false alarm and there was no emergency. Safety drills in the event of a nuclear emergency are not routine for most people. What should folks know...
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
