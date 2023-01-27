Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Melissa Jane Little
Melissa Jane Little, 67, of Sherrills Ford, N.C., passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 10, 1955 in Iaeger, W.Va., to the late Fleming Roberts Jr. and Nellie Rutherford Roberts. She was a kind, loving woman who never met a stranger. She devoted her life to spending time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching Hallmark movies, and cheering on her Kentucky Wildcats.
iredellfreenews.com
Joan Thomas Harrelson
Joan Thomas Hall Harrelson, 87, completed her amazing journey on earth, passing away after a courageous and hard-fought battle with Leukemia at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., on Friday, January 27, 2023. Joan was born on September 17, 1935, in Fayetteville, N.C. She graduated from Fayetteville High School and...
iredellfreenews.com
Freddie Ray Gilbert
Freddie Ray Gilbert, 71, of Statesville, N.C., died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House. He was born in Iredell County on April 16, 1951, to the late William Charlie Gilbert and Lottie Trivette Gilbert. He was also preceded in death by a son, Donald James “Jamie” Gilbert.
iredellfreenews.com
Bruce Anne Steadman
Bruce Anne Steadman passed away on January 28, 2023. She was born in Statesville, N.C., on December 31, 1967. She was a graduate of Starmount High School and Surry Community College. She worked as an LPN for the Yadkin County Health Department. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Paul...
iredellfreenews.com
Marvin Dewitt Colvert
Mr. Marvin Dewitt Colvert, 65, of 314 Gray Street, Statesville, N.C., passed away at Iredell Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 29, 2023, following an extended illness. He was born in Iredell County on May 6, 1957, and was the son of the late Claude and Carrie Mae Pledger Colvert. He was married to Pauline Mills Colvert, who also preceded him in death.
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. attorney general discusses opioid epidemic, national settlement with Iredell County leaders
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein visited Iredell County on Monday to meet with local health department workers, EMS, police, jail, local government leaders and others in the community to share news about the ongoing opioid epidemic settlement. Opioids are usually prescribed to treat moderate to severe pain following surgery, injury,...
iredellfreenews.com
Live Music in Iredell: February 2023
WAME – 101 S Center Street, Statesville. Iredell Arts Council (Old Jail) Iredell Arts Council (Old Jail)
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Request for Proposals: Audit Services
The Board of Iredell County, North Carolina, invites qualified independent auditors having sufficient governmental accounting and auditing experience in performing an audit in accordance with the specifications outlined in the Request for Proposal (RFP) to submit a proposal. The audit will encompass a financial and compliance examination of the unit’s...
iredellfreenews.com
Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont to hold first annual Pancake Day event
The Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont will hold its first annual Pancake Day – Iredell’s Happiest Day on Thursday, April 20. The event will take place at the Statesville Civic Center from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Events like this provide much needed funding to operate...
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. Department of Labor reports increase in non-COVID related workplace deaths in 2022
RALEIGH — Struck-by incidents and falls from elevation caused the largest number of non COVID-19 work-related deaths last year in the Tar Heel State, based on preliminary information released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Labor (NCDOL). The department’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division inspected 63 non COVID-19 work-related fatalities that occurred in 2022. The division also inspected three cases reported as deaths related to COVID-19. NCDOL reported one workplace fatality in Iredell County. A male laborer who was working for Jordan Enterprises was fatally injured when he was struck by a tree limb on December 27.
iredellfreenews.com
Mayor Atkins announces plans to seek re-election this fall
Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins has announced that he will seek re-election in 2023. “I am passionate about the greater Mooresville community and believe we have made significant strides towards becoming a seamless town — a place where all citizens, in all neighborhoods, enjoy safe streets, reliable infrastructure, access to amenities, and more opportunities for a good quality of life,” Atkins said in his official campaign announcement. “I have a proven record of positive changes resulting in a more connected, inclusive, and innovative Mooresville.”
iredellfreenews.com
Piedmont HealthCare improves workflow to reduce wait times for patients at Statesville Urgent Care
Piedmont HealthCare has implemented several innovative advancements to the PHC Urgent Care facility in Statesville. The administrative team has studied closely Urgent Care operations and identified areas for improvement to provide the “ideal” patient experience. The goal of the facility is to provide quality care delivered efficiently at an affordable rate.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Woman’s Club to host Love Your Valentine Bake Sale on February 11-13
The Statesville Woman’s Club will host a Love Your Valentine Bake Sale at the Historic Clubhouse on Saturday, February 11; Sunday, February 12; and Monday, February 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The proceeds from this sale go to the Clubhouse Capital Campaign Fund. This campaign...
