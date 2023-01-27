Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins has announced that he will seek re-election in 2023. “I am passionate about the greater Mooresville community and believe we have made significant strides towards becoming a seamless town — a place where all citizens, in all neighborhoods, enjoy safe streets, reliable infrastructure, access to amenities, and more opportunities for a good quality of life,” Atkins said in his official campaign announcement. “I have a proven record of positive changes resulting in a more connected, inclusive, and innovative Mooresville.”

