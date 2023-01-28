Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video

Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest and call for change in policing after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.

The 67 minutes of footage released Friday is graphic and disturbing, showing officers repeatedly and violently punching and kicking Nichols. He was hospitalized and died three days later.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement condemning the actions of the Memphis officers and calling for demonstrations to remain peaceful.

"The accounts of the circumstances of this heinous crime and the criminal actions of those involved are reprehensible," the LAPD said.

"The Department will do all within its power to ensure the lawful expression of the public's anger and frustration is protected and prepared to facilitate those wishing to exercise their First Amendment rights."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said prepared for possible disturbances after the footage is made public and coordinated with other state, local and federal agencies. No large demonstrations unfolded Friday night and there were no reports of injuries.

"The Sheriff's Department supports the first amendment and the people's right to protest," LASD said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also issued a statement condemning the actions in the video that read in part:

"Tonight, we saw ferocious violence from an out of control herd. We saw a sickening disregard for humanity as they left Tyre just lying there. No words can express the chilling familiarity of a Black man crying out for his mother as he is beaten to death by officers of the law who are sworn to protect us. My heart aches for Tyre's family and all who loved him."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement offering condolences to Nichols' family and friends. "The video released shows abhorrent behavior and these officers must be held accountable for their deadly actions and clear abuse of power," Newsom said. "Today, we are a country in mourning, and must continue our work nationwide to push reforms to prevent excessive use of force and save lives."

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón released a statement calling the video "absolutely horrific."

"This crime did not occur in Los Angeles, but I know it is ripping open many wounds here," Gascón said. "It is a stark reminder of how far we have to go to earn back broken community trust."