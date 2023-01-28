ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rj8By_0kU1ArmK00

Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest and call for change in policing after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.

The 67 minutes of footage released Friday is graphic and disturbing, showing officers repeatedly and violently punching and kicking Nichols. He was hospitalized and died three days later.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement condemning the actions of the Memphis officers and calling for demonstrations to remain peaceful.

"The accounts of the circumstances of this heinous crime and the criminal actions of those involved are reprehensible," the LAPD said.

"The Department will do all within its power to ensure the lawful expression of the public's anger and frustration is protected and prepared to facilitate those wishing to exercise their First Amendment rights."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said prepared for possible disturbances after the footage is made public and coordinated with other state, local and federal agencies. No large demonstrations unfolded Friday night and there were no reports of injuries.

"The Sheriff's Department supports the first amendment and the people's right to protest," LASD said.

Activists took to the streets of L.A. to protest after the release of video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis officers.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also issued a statement condemning the actions in the video that read in part:

"Tonight, we saw ferocious violence from an out of control herd. We saw a sickening disregard for humanity as they left Tyre just lying there. No words can express the chilling familiarity of a Black man crying out for his mother as he is beaten to death by officers of the law who are sworn to protect us. My heart aches for Tyre's family and all who loved him."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement offering condolences to Nichols' family and friends. "The video released shows abhorrent behavior and these officers must be held accountable for their deadly actions and clear abuse of power," Newsom said. "Today, we are a country in mourning, and must continue our work nationwide to push reforms to prevent excessive use of force and save lives."

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón released a statement calling the video "absolutely horrific."

"This crime did not occur in Los Angeles, but I know it is ripping open many wounds here," Gascón said. "It is a stark reminder of how far we have to go to earn back broken community trust."

Comments / 122

Flying Dutchman
2d ago

How about saying “ any rioting or looting will not be tolerated and unlike the Summer of 2020, we will arrest each and every law breaker and they will be held in custody until their arraignment “.

Reply(21)
37
John Delaney
3d ago

Wanted to support the cops looked normal for about a minute then it got excessive had to change the channel don’t know what that guy did but dude was taking a beating so severely I felt sick

Reply(19)
21
David Riley
2d ago

For the people posting on here who believe the the Police acted professional ,a Quote from Mark Twain. Never argue with an Idiot. They will bring you down to there Level,and beat you with experience.

Reply(7)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Protestors Gather in Downtown LA Following Death of Tyre Nichols

Groups of protestors showed up outside of LAPD headquarters in downtown LA after video was released Friday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. A large group of people was seen surrounding LAPD patrol cars and getting close to officers. At one point, a smoke bomb was released among the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Mass shooting in Los Angeles leaves 3 dead, 4 hurt

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting, California's sixth mass shooting of the year, happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD

LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
PICO RIVERA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy