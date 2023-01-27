Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Related
City watch canceled for injured 64-year-old Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been canceled by Memphis police for a missing man with a "massive wound" that needs frequent care. Police issued the City Watch Alert on Jan. 29, 2023, and canceled the alert on Jan. 30. Further details were not released.
University of Memphis returning to regular business hours after closing following release of Tyre Nichols video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis announced Saturday it will be returning to regular business hours on Sunday, after closing its campuses following the release of a video showing five Memphis Police Department officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols — an attack which led to his death. University...
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.
One day after the disturbing video of Tyre Nichols' brutal arrest earlier this month was made public, the Memphis Police Department said on Saturday that its Scorpion squad had been "permanently decommissioned."
Memphis police chief is Durham’s former police chief: What Durham city leaders said about her impact on use of force numbers
Davis, who currently serves as Memphis' police chief, used to serve as Durham's police chief.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 2:55 p.m. at South Third Street where a female pedestrian was struck. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where...
Suspect wanted in Southeast Memphis homicide, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is wanted for a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis. On Jan. 24 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Surveillance video showed a suspect firing shots from a...
localmemphis.com
RAW: 10-year-old Tekeria Blue and her family leave the ballet to join Downtown protests
The family was attending the ballet Downtown when protesters walked by. When they paused the family decided to leave where they were and join in.
actionnews5.com
Tipton County shooting leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
Fatal hit-and-run in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a hit-and-run off the 4900 block of Third Street in Southwest Memphis. Memphis Police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but she did not survive her injuries.
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
Suspects break into store, steal $70K worth of items, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of suspects is wanted for breaking into a store, and stealing thousands of dollars in items. On Jan. 27, Memphis Police responded to a burglary on Park Avenue, off Shotwell Street. When officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and broken...
fox13memphis.com
Tyre Nichols death: Videos show multiple angles of deadly beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department on Friday released bodycam and surveillance video depicting multiple angles from the physical altercation between police and Tyre Nichols. >> To see the unedited video released by the Memphis Police, click here. Warning the videos are graphic and contain profanity. When the confrontation...
Lawmaker calls for DOJ to investigate Memphis Police Department for ‘systemic’ policing issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The release of the video showing the brutal Memphis Police beating death of Tyre Nichols and the aftermath is causing many to look at what’s next, including a group of lawmakers, promising change will come from the state legislature. There is also a new call...
Protesters march on Beale Street after Tyre Nichols video released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, two downtown protests advocating justice for Tyre Nichols took place in the city of Memphis — both beginning at 3 p.m. The Powerful Peaceful Assemblies held a peaceful rally for Tyre at the I Am A Man Plaza located at 294 Hernando Street. Mental health and grief professionals are said to be on site.
actionnews5.com
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit; protestors react to news
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
2 deputies relieved of duty after showing up at Tyre Nichols’ arrest, Shelby County sheriff says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two deputies were relieved of their duty Friday after police footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest was released, according to Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. Bonner said that the deputies were on scene following “the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols,” who was...
Memphis Fire Department says it will conclude internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, it is currently reviewing video from the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police and will conclude an internal investigation early next week. The fire department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of its employees involved with...
Arkansas National Guard activated in West Memphis after Tyre Nichols video release
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard in West Memphis as a safety measure Saturday evening.
Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop
Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7, has been released by Memphis officials.
Comments / 0