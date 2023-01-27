ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 2:55 p.m. at South Third Street where a female pedestrian was struck. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tipton County shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Fatal hit-and-run in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a hit-and-run off the 4900 block of Third Street in Southwest Memphis. Memphis Police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but she did not survive her injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
fox13memphis.com

Tyre Nichols death: Videos show multiple angles of deadly beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department on Friday released bodycam and surveillance video depicting multiple angles from the physical altercation between police and Tyre Nichols. >> To see the unedited video released by the Memphis Police, click here. Warning the videos are graphic and contain profanity. When the confrontation...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy