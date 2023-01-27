Carolyn Fay Elliott Lindley, 83, of Salem, IN passed away on January 30, 2023 at her home. Carolyn was born on April 8, 1939, the daughter of Sherman and Daisy (Shelton) Elliott in Washington County near Salem, IN. She was married to Frank Lindley of Salem, IN on June 30, 1959, and they were blessed with 4 children, Randy Lindley of Salem, IN; Jeanette Lindley of Mooresville, IN; Patty Lindley of Memphis, IN; and Jeff (Monica) Lindley of Indianapolis, IN; as well as a son, Frank, Jr. who preceded her in death. She also loved her 2 granddaughters, Shanna Powell & Mindy Lindley; great-grandchildren Grace (Nathan) Stambaugh, Carter Powell, Chaytin Powell, Kylee Feeback, Cole Feeback, and Waylon Feeback; great-great-granddaughter Emersyn Stambaugh; siblings Laurel Ernst, Mae Sons, Alice (Alvin) Smith, David (Betty) Elliott, Kenneth Elliott, Richard Elliott, Sarah Elliott, Cora (Alan) Clidinst, and John (Lynn) Elliott; siblings William Elliott, Mary Nicholson, Doris (Bud) Woods, and Sherman Elliott, Jr. who preceded her in death; and a host of nieces and nephews.

