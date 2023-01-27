Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
Carolyn Fay Elliott Lindley
Carolyn Fay Elliott Lindley, 83, of Salem, IN passed away on January 30, 2023 at her home. Carolyn was born on April 8, 1939, the daughter of Sherman and Daisy (Shelton) Elliott in Washington County near Salem, IN. She was married to Frank Lindley of Salem, IN on June 30, 1959, and they were blessed with 4 children, Randy Lindley of Salem, IN; Jeanette Lindley of Mooresville, IN; Patty Lindley of Memphis, IN; and Jeff (Monica) Lindley of Indianapolis, IN; as well as a son, Frank, Jr. who preceded her in death. She also loved her 2 granddaughters, Shanna Powell & Mindy Lindley; great-grandchildren Grace (Nathan) Stambaugh, Carter Powell, Chaytin Powell, Kylee Feeback, Cole Feeback, and Waylon Feeback; great-great-granddaughter Emersyn Stambaugh; siblings Laurel Ernst, Mae Sons, Alice (Alvin) Smith, David (Betty) Elliott, Kenneth Elliott, Richard Elliott, Sarah Elliott, Cora (Alan) Clidinst, and John (Lynn) Elliott; siblings William Elliott, Mary Nicholson, Doris (Bud) Woods, and Sherman Elliott, Jr. who preceded her in death; and a host of nieces and nephews.
salemleader.com
Lula J. Powell
Lula P. Powell, age 85 of Salem, Indiana passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at 11:32 am, in Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation Salem, Indiana. Born January 11, 1938 in Glendale, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Emmett Forest Jeffries and Vira (Best) Jeffries. Lula had been a...
salemleader.com
Salem royalty
Salem's homecoming court is pictured. They are (L to R): First runner up queen and king, Patience Gumaelius and Aiden Hacker; king, Kaleb Tucker; queen and sweetheart, Sidney Brown and heart throb, Alex Wilcox.
salemleader.com
Lucille Etta McClellan Overton
Lucille Etta McClellan Overton passed away at the age of 92 on 1/26/2023 of natural causes at the Hospice Pavilion of Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. Longtime resident of Clarksville, IN, Lucille resided at the St. Joseph Home, Little Sisters of the Poor in Louisville, KY for the past two and a half years. She was born on December 30, 1930 in Salem IN to Essie Mull McClellan and Harley Crawford McClellan. She graduated from Salem High School in 1948 and worked briefly at Allison Jet Engine Manufacturing in Indianapolis, IN with her sister Louise.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lorna Joyce Mundy
Lorna Joyce Mundy, 85, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1937, in Martin County, Indiana to Raymond and Christine (Burton) Mundy. Her parents were both descendants of early 1800s Indiana settlers. Joyce was a member of Mitchell First Baptist Church and Huron Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Huron WTK Club, and the Mitchell Fleur De Lis.
wslmradio.com
Billy Gene Jones, age 35, of Salem
Billy Gene Jones, age 35, of Salem passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence. Born June 29, 1987 in Salem, he was the son of Brian and Lisa Jones. Billy is survived by his parents, Brian and Lisa Jones; 3 sisters: Brandi Hamilton, Brittney Jones and Brieana Jones; and grandparents, Campbell and Sue Maness and Johnny Conrad.
wbiw.com
Local nonprofits receive $500,000 in donations from St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Foundation
BEDFORD – With the closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, the St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Foundation, which raised funds for special projects at the hospital, is disbursing its final cash assets to Lawrence County nonprofits. Six nonprofits will receive a share of the remaining $500,000 held by St....
salemleader.com
Salem Police Action 01-23-2023 to 01-29-2023
Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry St. Out of Control Juvenile, Hackberry St. Missing Juvenile, Shelby St. Accident (Property Damage), High St. Accident (Property Damage), E. Hackberry St. Pan Handler, E. Hackberry St. EMS Assistance, Cedar. Accident (Property Damage), N. Main St. Shoplifter, E. Hackberry St. Harassment, Public Square. 911 Call, E....
salemleader.com
The Blacksmith Shop
A very essential business, especially for farmers and horse owners, was the availability of a blacksmith shop. The shop was located three miles away at the town of Fredericksburg. We would ride our horses that distance where Chris Rheinhart had a shop just a short distance from Blue River. My brother and I rode two of our horses to have this important service performed.
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
wslmradio.com
Salem Man Arrested After Hiding In Home For Over 5 Hours
A Salem man was arrested this afternoon after hiding from police for five and-a-half hours. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies served an arrest warrant to Shawn Colglazier, 40, 2133 East Old 160 in Salem. According to a press release, when officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the...
wdrb.com
Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed for emergency repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana will remain closed for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Regina Deckard
Regina Deckard, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born April 4, 1950, she was the daughter of Charles and Helen (Terrell) Deckard. Regina was a caregiver and cleaned houses. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy where she played the piano. She enjoyed planting and working with flowers and feeding the birds and squirrels.
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 30, 2023
3:26 a.m. Trevyn Stiles, 21, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident. 3:05 p.m. Matthew Smith, 36, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:49 p.m. Ryan Dixon, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – January 29. 9:04...
witzamfm.com
February 1st Schools and Business Closings and Delays
Local Sources - Recent sleet and ice will impact schools and businesses again on Wednesday. School and Business Closings and Delays are brought to you by Krempp Lumber Company and Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. SCHOOLS: 2 HOUR DELAY. Greater Jasper Schools. Northeast Dubois School Schools. Southeast Dubois Schools. Southwest...
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
WRBI Radio
House on State Road 350 destroyed by fire
Ripley County, IN — No one was injured when flames destroyed a home on State Road 350 late Friday morning. Delaware Fire Chief Ron Bushhorn says the cause of the fire is undetermined, and the house is listed as a total loss. Chief Bushhorn’s department received assistance at the...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
zagsblog.com
D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw ‘absolutely’ considered Louisville, Kenny Payne will ‘turn it around’: Pervis Ellison
PHILADELPHIA — For a while after Kenny Payne was hired as the Louisville head coach last spring, the narrative in recruiting circles was that D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in 2023, would follow him there. Maybe his Camden High School teammate Aaron Bradshaw, the 7-foot-2 big man now...
