Sub-Zero breaks ground on 1 million square foot warehouse in Goodyear

Phoenix-based commercial real estate firm, ViaWest Group, has broken ground on a new state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in Goodyear, Arizona for the Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

The 599,351 square foot build-to-suit project will provide more than one million square feet of manufacturing space for the luxury kitchen appliance company, making it the third facility the company operates in the West Valley.

The warehouse and distribution center, located on the Southwest corner of Camelback Road and Cotton Lane, is being developed in partnership with Scottsdale Investment Management (SIM) and building partners Willmeng Construction, DLR Group, and Kimley-Horn.

“We are very excited to commence construction on this Class A, build-to-suit industrial project for Sub-Zero,” said Steven Schwarz, founding partner at ViaWest Group.

“They are a brand of the highest quality, and we are excited to align our common values and vision with theirs to bring this project to fruition. Our team of SIM as our land partners and our development team of Willmeng Construction, DLR, and Kimley-Horn all also share a results-driven perspective which meshes well with the City of Goodyear and the amazing partner they have been in this process.”