ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
sportszion.com

Jey Uso leaves message for Roman Reigns, Bloodline after betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble

Jay Uso didn’t follow the tribal chief, Roman Reigns’, command; instead, he left the ring when The Bloodline was beating down Sami Zayn. The incident sparked numerous questions among fans about where the storyline might be heading. However, recently, Jay just clarified the situation on social media, which...
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance

Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath

The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
ClutchPoints

Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023

Sami Zayn is a wrestler currently signed for WWE. He has been with the company for almost 10 years now, starting off with NXT, and now being one of the most promising wrestlers on the WWE roster. Zayn is in the headlines due to his actions at the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly stepped out […] The post Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
411mania.com

Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match

Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
bodyslam.net

Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline

At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Star Ribbed By Triple H At The Royal Rumble

A WWE star has revealed how Triple H was behind a rib that played out on live television during the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is always a night of high drama and surprises in WWE. Both of those were realised during the night with Booker T, Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax providing the surprises while Sami Zayn and The Bloodline brought the drama to close the show.
PWMania

Jon Moxley Set to Face Former WWE NXT UK Star at Upcoming Indy Event

Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut on March 17th at the ScrapperMania show in Wolverhampton, England. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Moxley will square off against the former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven. Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6 prior to the COVID-19...
PWMania

Spoiler: WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Reportedly Revealed

WWE is sticking to its plans for Roman Reigns in the first quarter of 2023, which were revealed a few months ago. WWE had planned to have Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event, as PWMania.com previously reported. At...
PWMania

WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
tjrwrestling.net

Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw

A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
TULSA, OK
ringsidenews.com

Samoa Joe Believes WWE Management Used Employee Contracts In Internal ‘War’

There is no doubt that Samoa Joe is one of the most talented and accomplished pro wrestlers in the business. Samoa Joe had a very eventful first run on NXT before he made his way to the main roster in WWE. Joe was also released by the company twice, so he knows a thing or two about getting released by WWE. In fact, Joe believes WWE management was playing out their war with the careers of others.
tjrwrestling.net

Vince McMahon “Never Onboard” With Dream WWE Match

Despite many WWE fans wanting to see a certain dream bout in the company, Vince McMahon never wanted it says a former writer for the company. The Four Horsewomen of NXT have gone on to become four of the most highly decorated WWE Superstars of all time. Between Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair, the Horsewomen have held variations of the WWE Women’s Championship 29 times between them while Lynch, Banks, and Flair have all headlined WrestleMania.
tjrwrestling.net

Charlotte Flair Didn’t Even Bring Her Gear To Title-Winning SmackDown Comeback

Charlotte Flair has discussed her return to WWE television and says she only found out she’d be winning the SmackDown Women’s Title at the very last minute. Charlotte Flair missed the second half of 2022 from WWE television, making her big return on the final SmackDown of the year to dethrone Ronda Rousey as SmackDown Women’s Champion.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Women’s Champion Returns On Raw

A former SmackDown Women’s Champion made their return to WWE television for the first time in five months on Monday Night Raw. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy