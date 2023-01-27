Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
sportszion.com
Jey Uso leaves message for Roman Reigns, Bloodline after betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble
Jay Uso didn’t follow the tribal chief, Roman Reigns’, command; instead, he left the ring when The Bloodline was beating down Sami Zayn. The incident sparked numerous questions among fans about where the storyline might be heading. However, recently, Jay just clarified the situation on social media, which...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023
Sami Zayn is a wrestler currently signed for WWE. He has been with the company for almost 10 years now, starting off with NXT, and now being one of the most promising wrestlers on the WWE roster. Zayn is in the headlines due to his actions at the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly stepped out […] The post Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
bodyslam.net
Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline
At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Ribbed By Triple H At The Royal Rumble
A WWE star has revealed how Triple H was behind a rib that played out on live television during the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is always a night of high drama and surprises in WWE. Both of those were realised during the night with Booker T, Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax providing the surprises while Sami Zayn and The Bloodline brought the drama to close the show.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Set to Face Former WWE NXT UK Star at Upcoming Indy Event
Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut on March 17th at the ScrapperMania show in Wolverhampton, England. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Moxley will square off against the former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven. Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6 prior to the COVID-19...
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Reportedly Revealed
WWE is sticking to its plans for Roman Reigns in the first quarter of 2023, which were revealed a few months ago. WWE had planned to have Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event, as PWMania.com previously reported. At...
PWMania
WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
PWMania
Sami Zayn Discusses How His Bloodline Storyline Changed After Triple H Took Over WWE Creative
Sami Zayn discussed whether his storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline would have turned out the same way if Triple H hadn’t been in charge of creative during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “I can’t say because I genuinely do not know, but I know before...
ringsidenews.com
Samoa Joe Believes WWE Management Used Employee Contracts In Internal ‘War’
There is no doubt that Samoa Joe is one of the most talented and accomplished pro wrestlers in the business. Samoa Joe had a very eventful first run on NXT before he made his way to the main roster in WWE. Joe was also released by the company twice, so he knows a thing or two about getting released by WWE. In fact, Joe believes WWE management was playing out their war with the careers of others.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon “Never Onboard” With Dream WWE Match
Despite many WWE fans wanting to see a certain dream bout in the company, Vince McMahon never wanted it says a former writer for the company. The Four Horsewomen of NXT have gone on to become four of the most highly decorated WWE Superstars of all time. Between Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair, the Horsewomen have held variations of the WWE Women’s Championship 29 times between them while Lynch, Banks, and Flair have all headlined WrestleMania.
tjrwrestling.net
Charlotte Flair Didn’t Even Bring Her Gear To Title-Winning SmackDown Comeback
Charlotte Flair has discussed her return to WWE television and says she only found out she’d be winning the SmackDown Women’s Title at the very last minute. Charlotte Flair missed the second half of 2022 from WWE television, making her big return on the final SmackDown of the year to dethrone Ronda Rousey as SmackDown Women’s Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Women’s Champion Returns On Raw
A former SmackDown Women’s Champion made their return to WWE television for the first time in five months on Monday Night Raw. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
